Taika Waititi Would Direct ‘Thor 5’ If Chris Hemsworth Returns: ‘It Needs to Be Surprising’

Writer/director Waititi also didn't know the "Love and Thunder" post-credits scene would tease a fifth "Thor" film.

Taika Waititi may have just wrapped up “Thor: Love and Thunder” but already the MCU is calling for another installment.

The writer-director told Insider that the post-credits message teasing “Thor will be back” was even a “surprise” to him and lead star Chris Hemsworth.

“I’m not joking,” Waititi explained. “I saw it in the theater and I was like, ‘Oh, shit. Really?’ Even Chris was like, ‘What?'”

Waititi helmed “Thor: Ragnarok” and “Thor: Love and Thunder,” which most recently opened in theaters July 8. So, would Waititi direct another “Thor” movie, the fifth in the hero’s standalone series? Only if Hemsworth is open to it.

“Of course, he’ll be back. He’s the best character,” Waititi said. “I mean, I may be a little biased, but he’s the most fun to watch.”

Waititi added, “Now, I don’t know what would be next. I would definitely do one, but only if Chris did it. But it would need to be something surprising and unexpected for me to want to do it. Like, what would be the new take? The battles and all the fighting is fine, but I would want something that feels unexpected when it comes to the story. Like making just a $5 million movie with no fighting at all, just Thor on a road trip. Like ‘Nebraska.'”

In the meantime, Oscar-winner Waititi is busy giving the “Star Wars” film franchise a facelift starting with a whole “new take” of his own featuring entirely new characters.

“Look, I think for the ‘Star Wars’ universe to expand, it has to expand,” Waititi told Total Film about his yet-to-be-titled movie. “I don’t think that I’m any use in the ‘Star Wars’ universe making a film where everyone’s like, ‘Oh great, well that’s the blueprints to the Millennium Falcon, ah that’s Chewbacca’s grandmother.'”

Waititi, who was tapped for a “Star Wars” installment with a December 2025 release date, added, “That all stands alone, that’s great, though I would like to take something new and create some new characters and just expand the world, otherwise it feels like it’s a very small story.”

Waititi told IndieWire that he’s going in “as open-minded as possible” when entering the “Star Wars” galaxy.

“I just made sure I wasn’t going in with stories of all these past experiences in my head that could form my relationship with a studio,” Waititi admitted. “If I’d done that on ‘Ragnarok,’ it probably would’ve been a disaster. I went in ready to collaborate and willing to learn something. When I first went in, I wasn’t really sure it would feel like one of my films by the end and I was willing to accept that because it’s a studio film.”

He concluded, “I obviously didn’t invent Thor or make the first two films. I’m not going to just assume that I’m going to rearrange the system, shake it up, teach them how to make movies. And that’s why it worked out. If you assume you’re going to get screwed over, it’s going to sour the relationship from the start.”

