Natalie Portman: Chris Hemsworth Went Without Meat for ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ Kiss Since I’m Vegan

Natalie Portman didn’t have any beef with Chris Hemsworth over respecting her vegan diet.

The “Thor: Love and Thunder” actress revealed on UK’s Capital FM (via Uproxx) that Hemsworth went without meat prior to filming their onscreen kiss to respect Portman’s diet.

“He’s really nice,” Portman said of Hemsworth. “The day we had a kiss scene he didn’t eat meat that morning because I’m vegan. And he eats meat like every half hour. Like, that was so thoughtful. That’s not something I’m angry about or care about, but he was just being thoughtful. He’s just a very nice person.”

Co-star Tessa Thompson joked, “I didn’t even know he could go without eating meat. He’s just like eating bison in the morning. That’s so sweet.”

Portman reprises her role as Hemsworth’s ex Jane Foster, who is now transformed into superhero Mighty Thor. Writer/director Taika Waititi exclusively told IndieWire that it was “easy” to convince Portman to come back to the MCU franchise by revealing his plans not to have her “sidelined as Thor’s girlfriend who was a scientist in the desert” any longer.

“Breakups are fun to play with: Thor and Jane are like two teenagers who are flirting and trying to figure out if the other one is going out with someone,” Waititi added of the characters’ dynamic. “I loved that idea throughout the shooting. Whenever I could I would try to work on those side glances between them, just working on getting that relationship back again. Regardless of what their relationship history is, if you think about the film as the first time they’ve met, that’s relatable for everyone.”

Portman shared with IndieWire that Waititi was “pretty gutsy about just letting us seriously change the plot” between takes and being open to feedback.

“Some of it was right and some of it was not right. Some of it ended up in the film, some of it did not, but it was pretty incredible to get to play and to get to have that latitude in the emotional stuff, as well as the comedic stuff,” the Oscar winner explained. “It’s just amazing how much great material is not in the film, considering how much great material is in it. Usually, it’s like, you’re just trying to get enough good stuff to put in the film, and this had overflow. So that was really surprising.”

