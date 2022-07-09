Miles Teller Has ‘Been Having Some Conversations’ with Tom Cruise About ‘Top Gun 3’

"For him to share 'Top Gun' with me and a lot of these other young actors it's just been such a wild ride, and it's still going," Teller said.

There’s still plenty of summer ahead of us, but many have already crowned “Top Gun: Maverick” as the undisputed winner of the summer movie season. Joseph Kosinski’s sequel earned rave reviews from critics and its box office total continues to climb, making it the first Tom Cruise movie to gross over $1 billion.

With all of that success, it is easy to imagine that Paramount is champing at the bit to make a threequel. While many have assumed that another “Top Gun” movie is unlikely due to the nearly 40 year gap between the first two, star Miles Teller is trying his best to make it happen. Speaking to ET this week, the actor revealed that he has spoken to Cruise about making “Top Gun 3,” and doesn’t think the idea can be ruled out just yet.

“That would be great, but that’s all up to TC,” Teller said, referring to Tom Cruise. “It’s all up to Tom. I’ve been having some conversations with him about it. We’ll see.”

While Teller joked that his team is using the film’s impressive box office numbers to fuel “future negotiations,” the actor had nothing but positive things to say about the experience of working with Cruise on the film.

“For him to share ‘Top Gun’ with me and a lot of these other young actors it’s just been such a wild ride,” Teller said. “And it’s still going.”

Teller isn’t alone in his sentiments about continuing the franchise. The cast and crew of “Top Gun: Maverick” have been unanimous in saying that the ball is in Tom Cruise’s court for any potential sequels. Co-star Glen Powell also told IndieWire it was up to Cruise. “I think Tom, basically, his sort of motto at the beginning of this thing is, if you can’t beat the earlier movies, there’s no reason in doing it at all,” Powell said. “There’s no reason in just adding another movie to the filmography of the world, if it doesn’t contribute or beat the original.”

Though nothing is formally in development, even director Joseph Kosinski didn’t entirely rule out the possibility of a sequel in an interview with IndieWire’s Kate Erbland.

“It took 36 years for Tom to agree to do this one!,” Kosinski said. “It’s up to him. He’s the one that has to be convinced. That’s how this project started, with Jerry and I going to Paris to talk Tom into it. It’s all about story. It’s all about emotion. If we can figure out a way, a journey for Maverick to go back and be with these young pilots and figure something out, maybe it could happen. I think for now, we should just enjoy that we got this one.”

“Top Gun: Maverick” is now playing in theaters.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.