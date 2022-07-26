Venice 2022 Lineup: ‘Blonde,’ ‘Bardo,’ ‘The Whale,’ ‘Eternal Daughter,’ and More

New films by Luca Guadagnino, Laura Poitras, Todd Field, Olivia Wilde, Martin McDonagh, and Rebecca Zlatowski are heading to Venice, where Julianne Moore heads the competition jury.

After the existential crisis of the pandemic, film festivals seem stronger than ever. “CODA” was the first-ever Sundance premiere to win Best Picture at the Academy Awards earlier this year. And Cannes, returning to its usual May dates, introduced the world to art house wonders like Palme d’Or winner “Triangle of Sadness” that may make a dent on next year’s Oscar race. Now, it’s time for awards season to kick into high gear with the one-two-three punch of Venice, Telluride, and TIFF. As per usual, Venice is first, with its 79th gathering kicking off August 31. And now its lineup has been revealed.

It was previously announced that Noah Baumbach’s Don DeLillo adaptation “White Noise” would be the opening night film, the first time a Netflix movie has had that honor. It will screen in competition and contest for the Golden Lion. The film follows a renowned professor of Hitler studies at a U.S. liberal arts college (Adam Driver) who, with his fourth wife (Greta Gerwig), faces an “airborne toxic event” hanging over his town that threatens everyone’s lives.

Baumbach’s previous film “Marriage Story” was also a Venice debut, and the festival has been a particularly strong launchpad for Oscar contenders: that film won Best Supporting Actress for Laura Dern. The Golden Lion winner two years ago, “Nomadland,” ended up winning Best Picture and Best Director. The year before that, Golden Lion Winner “Joker” ended up winning Best Actor at the Oscars for Joaquin Phoenix. Just last year, blockbuster “Dune” debuted at the festival before going on to win six Oscars.

Netflix has had a particularly strong track record at Venice in recent years, with “Roma” winning the Golden Lion in 2018 before taking multiple statuettes, and “The Power of the Dog” debuting at the festival last year before ultimately winning Best Director for Jane Campion in March.

This year, Netflix’s Andrew Dominik reverie on Marilyn Monroe, “Blonde,” was all but guaranteed to be part of the Venice lineup, as well as the streamer’s first collaboration with Alejandro González Iñárritu, “Bardo.” Luca Guadagnino’s “Bones and All,” Todd Field’s “Tar,” Olivia Wilde’s “Don’t Worry Darling,” Martin McDonagh’s “The Banshees of Inisherin,” Joanna Hogg’s “The Eternal Daughter,” Florian Zeller’s “The Son,” and Darren Aronofsky’s “The Whale” were all on many observers’ lists as highly likely to debut at the festival. And they all made the cut.

This year’s Venice jury is chaired by Julianne Moore. She’ll be joined by Mariano Cohn, Leonardo di Costanzo, Audrey Diwan, Leila Hatami, Kazuo Ishiguro, and Rodrigo Sorogoyen.

The 2022 Venice Film Festival runs August 31 to September 10. Check out the full official lineup for the festival below.

Opening Night

“White Noise,” Noah Baumbach (in competition)

Competition/Venezia 79



“Il Signore delle Formiche,” Gianni Amelio

“The Whale,” Darren Aronofsky

“L’Immensita,” Emanuele Crialese

“Saint Omer,” Alice Diop

“Blonde,” Andrew Dominik

“Tár,” Todd Field

“Love Life,” Koji Fukada

“Bardo,” Alejandro González Iñárritu

“Athena,” Romain Gavras

“Bones and All,” Luca Guadagnino

“The Eternal Daughter,” Joanna Hogg

“Beyond the Wall,” Vahid Jalilvand

“The Banshees of Inisherin,” Martin McDonagh

“Argentina, 1985,” Santiago Mitre

“Chiara,” Susanna Nicchiarelli

“Monica,” Andrea Pallaoro

“No Bears,” Jafar Panahi

“All the Beauty and the Bloodshed,” Laura Poitras

“A Couple,” Frederick Wiseman

“The Son,” Florian Zeller

“Our Ties,” Roschdy Zem

“Other People’s Children,” Rebecca Zlotowski



Out of Competition (Fiction)

Closing Film: “The Hanging Sun,” Francesco Carrozzini

“When the Waves Are Gone,” Lav Diaz

“Living,” Oliver Hermanus

“Dead for a Dollar,” Walter Hill

“Call of God,” Kim Ki-duk

“Dreamin’ Wild,” Bill Pohlad

“Master Gardener,” Paul Schrader

“Siccita,” Paolo Virzi

“Pearl,” Ti West

“Don’t Worry Darling,” Olivia Wilde

Out of Competition (Non Fiction)

“Freedom on Fire: Ukraine’s Fight for Freedom,” Evgeny Afineevsky

“The Matchmaker,” Benedetta Argentieri

“Gli Ultima Giorni Dell’Umanita,” Enrico Ghezzi, Alessandro Gagliardo

“A Compassionate Spy,” Steve James

“Music for Black Pigeons,” Jorgen Leth and Andreas Koefoed

“The Kiev Trial,” Sergei Loznitsa

“In Viaggio,” Gianfranco Rosi

“Bobby White Ghetto President,” Christopher Sharp and Moses Bwayo

“Nuclear,” Oliver Stone

Out of Competition (Series)

“The Kingdom Exodus,” Lars von Trier

“Copenhagen Cowboy,” Nicolas Winding Refn

Horizons/Orizzonti

“Princess,” Roberto de Paolis

“Victim,” Michal Blanko

“On the Fringe,” Juan Diego Botto

“Trenque Lauquen,” Laura Citarella

“Vera,” Tizza Covi, Rainer Frimmel

“Innocence,” Guy Davidi

“Blanquita,” Fernando Guzzoni

“Pour La France (For My Country,” Rachid Hami

“A Man,” Kei Ishikawa

“Bread and Salt,” Damian Kocur

“Luxembourg, Luxembourg,” Antonio Lukich

“Ti Mangio IL Cuore,” Pippo Mezzapesa

“To the North,” Mihai Mincan

“Autobiography,” Makbul Mubarak

“La Syndicaliste (The Sitting Duck),” Jean-Paul Salomé

“World War III,” Houman Seyedi

“The Happiest Man in the World,” Teona Strugar Mitevska

“The Bride,” Sérgio Tréfaut

Horizons/Orizzonti Extra

“Origin of Evil,” Sébastien Marnier

“Hanging Gardens,” Ahmed Yassin Al Daradji

“Amanda,” Carolina Cavalli

“Red Shoes,” Carlos Eichelmann Kaiser

“Nezouh,” Soudade Kaadan

“Notte Fantasma,” Fulvio Risuleo

“Without Her,” Arian Vazirdaftari

“Valeria Is Getting Married,” Michal Vinik

“Goliath,” Adilkhan Yerzhanov

