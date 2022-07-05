VOD Charts Divided Among Lower Cost Titles While ‘Sing 2’ Leads at Netflix

The order of films on VOD charts shuffled a bit this week. Nothing new debuted, and the offerings are tame compared to the buzz in theaters.

The energy gap between movies in theaters and home viewing looks as big as it has at any time since COVID disrupted normal viewing patterns. We know the grosses from very active theaters, with “Minions: The Rise of Gru” (Universal) leading the way with an astounding $129 million for the four-day holiday.

That combined with four other titles taking in over $14 million (double the number over the holiday-adjacent weekend in 2019) suggests that going out to movies, and then other outside-the-house activities, may have made a dent into home viewing. But the strong results also will have an immediate impact on the VOD market. The strong initial take for “Minions” guarantees it will not be available at home until at least after its fifth weekend, not its third weekend, based on Universal’s opening-weekend gross determining policy.

Perhaps anticipating this, studios held off releasing any major new title to VOD this week. The holiday might have been a factor, but it’s just as likely that what’s available is limited. Big films like “Top Gun: Maverick” (Paramount) and “Jurassic World: Dominion” (Universal) face longer windows because of their success, while most other recent releases have already come out. The result? Three different films lead the charts we cover, all which have had multi-week releases.

“The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent” (Lionsgate/$5.99) had the best overall showing, continuing to thrive since it quickly reduced its cost to what Nicolas Cage’s fans are used to paying for his recent titles. It is #1 at iTunes, #2 at Google Play (both ranking by transactions), and #4 at Vudu (revenue-based, where it was best among non-PVOD titles). The ongoing home interest is at a level above its theatrical run, where it grossed $20 million.

“Sonic the Hedgehog 2” (Paramount/$3.99), now discounted while also streaming, is #1 at Google, lower on other charts. “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” (Disney/$19.99), also streaming, is #1 at Vudu, but with only Google Play also listing.

Other titles on all three lists were “Everything Everywhere All at Once” (A24/$19.99), “The Bad Guys” (Universal/$19.99), “Uncharted” (Sony/$5.99), and “Morbius” (Sony/$5.99). “Everything Everywhere” looks to be sustaining or elevating its earlier levels.

Sabrina Lantos/Netflix

Universal and Illumination Entertainment, rising high with “Minions” in theaters, also leads at Netflix with “Sing 2,” as Netflix holds streaming rights rather than the studio’s Peacock. It came in ahead of “The Man from Toronto,” the Kevin Hart and Woody Harrelson-starring action comedy that Sony sold to Netflix rather than release in theaters. It had a few days initially at #1, but held the lead for less time than other recent star-driven originals.

The Netflix chart currently has only two originals listed. “Hustle” with Adam Sandler, one of their best reviewed in-house films ever, is still #7 in its fourth week, longer than the average time to be listed. Sometimes even on Netflix quality is rewarded.

iTunes and Google Play rank films daily by number of transactions. These are the listings for July 4. Distributors listed are current rights owners.

iTunes

1. The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent (Lionsgate) – $5.99

2. The Lost City (Paramount) – $4.99

3. Watcher (IFC) – $6.99

4. Everything Everywhere All at Once (A24) – $19.99

5. The Bad Guys (Universal) – $19.99

6. Spider-Man: No Way Home (Sony) – $5.99

7. Uncharted (Sony) – $5.99

8. Morbius (Sony) – $5.99

9. Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (Paramount) – $3.99

10. Father Stu (Sony) – $5.99

Google Play

1. Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (Paramount) – $3.99

2. The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent (Lionsgate) – $5.99

3. Spider-Man: No Way Home (Sony) – $5.99

4. Everything Everywhere Always All at Once (A24) – $19.99

5. Morbius (Sony) – $5.99

6. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (Disney) – $19.99

7. The Lost City (Paramount) – $4.99

8. Uncharted (Sony) – $5.99

9. The Bad Guys (Universal) – $19.99

10. Father Stu (Sony) – $5.99

Vudu

Vudu ranks by revenue, not transactions, which elevates Premium VOD titles. This list covers June 27 – July 3

1. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (Disney) – $19.99

2. The Bad Guys (Universal) – $19.99

3. Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore (Warner Bros.) – $19.99

4. The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent (Lionsgate) – $5.99

5. Morbius (Sony) – $5.99

6. Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (Paramount) – $3.99

7. Firestarter (Universal) – $5.99

8. Uncharted (Sony) – $5.99

9. Everything Everywhere All at Once (A24) – $19.99

10. Last Seen Alive (Vertical) – $3.99

Netflix Movies

Most viewed, current ranking on Netflix’s daily chart on Monday July 4. Originals include both Netflix-produced and -acquired titles it initially presents in the U.S. Netflix publishes its own weekly top 10 on Tuesdays based on time viewed.

1. Sing 2 (2021 theatrical release)

2. The Man from Toronto (2022 Netflix original)

3. Wild Card (2015 theatrical release)

4. The Dark Knight Rises (2012 theatrical release)

5. Old School (2003 theatrical release)

6. Contraband (2012 theatrical release)

7. Hustle (2022 Netflix original)

8. Final Score (2018 VOD release)

9. Zero Dark Thirty (2012 theatrical release)

10. The Mist (2007 theatrical release)

