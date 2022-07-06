‘Wonder Woman’ Star Lynda Carter: Leave Trans Women Alone and ‘Focus on the Real War on Women’

"I cannot think of anything that helps women's rights less than pinning the blame on trans women," Carter tweeted after Bette Midler and Macy Gray criticized trans inclusivity.

Lynda Carter is reminding fans that being a Wonder Woman isn’t just about being a cis woman.

Following Bette Midler and Macy Gray’s recent comments about the rights of trans women, with both receiving support from long-standing vocal TERFer JK Rowling, Carter took to social media to refocus the mission of women’s rights amid the Supreme Court overturn of Roe v. Wade.

“I cannot think of anything that helps women’s rights less than pinning the blame on trans women,” Carter tweeted. “They face so much violence and scrutiny as is. Leave them alone and focus on the real war on women. It’s happening in the courts and legislatures around this country.”

Earlier this year, Carter kicked off Pride Month by confirming that Wonder Woman is bisexual. The “Wonder Woman 1984” star continued, “I didn’t write ‘Wonder Woman,’ but if you want to argue that she is somehow not a queer or trans icon, then you’re not paying attention. Every time someone comes up to me and says that ‘WW’ helped them while they were closeted, it reminds me how special the role is.”

She previously spoke out in support of trans rights last year, saying, “Trans women are Wonder Women. End of story” seemingly in response to J.K. Rowling’s transphobic statements.

Bette Midler tweeted over the Fourth of July weekend that cis women are now being called “birthing people” as to include trans women in the term “women.” Midler later clarified her stance, saying she had “no intention of anything exclusionary or transphobic” in subsequent follow-up tweets.

“It was about the same old shit women – ALL WOMEN – have been putting up with since the cavemen,” Midler tweeted. “Even then, men got top billing. But seriously, folks, if anyone who read that tweet thinks I have anything but love for any marginalized people, go to Wikipedia and type in my name.”

The “Hocus Pocus 2” star continued, “I’ve fought for marginalized people for as long as I can remember. Still, if you want to dismiss my 60 years of proven love and concern over a tweet that accidentally angered the very people I have always supported and adored, so be it.”

Midler concluded, “But the truth is, Democracy is slipping through our fingers! I’m all in on trying to save Democracy for ALL PEOPLE. We must unite, because, in case you haven’t been paying attention, divided we will definitely fall.”

