Zack Snyder Is Still in the DC Universe and Now Playing Himself on ‘Teen Titans Go!’

Snyder is set to James Gunn's lead by voicing himself in a DC cartoon after directing a live action film.

The Snyder Cut came and went, but Zack Snyder is not done with the DC Universe just yet. The polarizing director is set to make an appearance on the Cartoon Network series “Teen Titans Go!” as a fictionalized version of himself (via Variety).

The news was announced on a Cartoon Network panel that featured executive producer Pete Michail, as well as voice cast members Greg Cipes and Tara Strong. The popular children’s show is gearing up to release its eighth season, and Snyder is on board to help the teenage superheroes celebrate a significant milestone.

Snyder will be appearing in the 365th episode of the series, which is understandably titled “365!” The characters on the show try to celebrate the landmark episode by visiting the Warner Bros. lot in search of a high profile director to film it, where they run into Snyder himself. The meta twist is a fitting one for a director who is arguably better known for the online discourse surrounding his work than his actual artistic abilities.

The role marks Snyder’s most significant acting gig to date, although he had uncredited cameos in films such as “Watchmen,” “Wonder Woman,” and the Snyder Cut of “Justice League.” In addition to his acting endeavors, he is currently in post-production on the TV series “Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas” and filming the original space opera “Rebel Moon.”

Snyder isn’t the first DC director to voice himself in an animated series. “The Suicide Squad” and “Peacemaker” director James Gunn recently revealed that he appears in the upcoming Season 3 of “Harley Quinn” on HBO Max. In that show, he plays a fictionalized version of himself that is directing a movie about the character of Thomas Wayne.

The news also reveals that Snyder is still on good terms with DC, despite news breaking this week that he filmed scenes for his director’s cut of “Justice League” without permission using stolen equipment. The bombshell report also suggested that bots played a large role in the fan campaign to release the Snyder Cut, and that real fan enthusiasm was not as widespread as the online activity suggested.

