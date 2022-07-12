Zendaya Makes History as Youngest Two-Time Acting Emmy Nominee for ‘Euphoria’

After winning Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series in 2020, Zendaya cemented her Emmy record-breaking status as the youngest star to land two acting nominations.

Zendaya officially made Emmys history.

After winning the award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series in 2020, Zendaya landed a second Emmy nomination this year for her turn as Rue in the Sam Levinson-helmed hit HBO series “Euphoria.”

Zendaya is the youngest two-time Emmy acting nominee at age 25. She previously was the youngest winner in 2020. The 2022 Emmy Awards will be broadcast live September 12 on NBC while also streaming live on Peacock.

The “Spider-Man: No Way Home” star portrays struggling drug addict Rue in the HBO ensemble high school series, which was recently renewed for a third season following its record-shattering Season 2, making it the most-watched series in HBO history behind “Game of Thrones.” “Euphoria” was also nominated for Outstanding Drama Series for the first time. Zendaya is also the youngest producing nominee, up for that category this year for her work behind the scenes as well.

Overall, “Euphoria” received 16 Emmy nominations this year, including for Sydney Sweeney in the Supporting Actress in a Drama category, Martha Kelly in the Guest Actress in a Drama category, and Colman Domingo in the Guest Actor in a Drama category. The show also picked up a raft of craft nominations.

Produced in partnership with A24, “Euphoria” also stars Hunter Schafer, Nika King, Eric Dane, Angus Cloud, Jacob Elordi, Algee Smith, Alexa Demie, Barbie Ferreira, Maude Apatow, Dominic Fike, and Storm Reid. Zendaya also produces the series alongside showrunner Levinson, Drake, Adel “Future” Nur, Zendaya, Ashley Levinson, Ron Leshem, Daphna Levin, and Hadas Mozes Lichtenstein, and more.

Zendaya has defended the show’s portrayal of addiction after a D.A.R.E. representative slammed the series for glorifying teen alcohol abuse and drug use. Zendaya instead argued that “Euphoria” accurately represents and de-stigmatizes the traumas that so many teens face today.

“Our show is in no way a moral tale to teach people how to live their life or what they should be doing. If anything, the feeling behind ‘Euphoria,’ or whatever we have always been trying to do with it, is to hopefully help people feel a little bit less alone in their experience and their pain,” Zendaya previously told Entertainment Weekly. “And maybe feel like they’re not the only one going through or dealing with what they’re dealing with.”

Looking ahead to Season 3, Zendaya says she will make her directorial debut on the series.

