Zendaya Will ‘Probably’ Direct ‘Euphoria’ Season 3 Episode, Needs ‘Enough Time to Do It the Right Way’

Zendaya is eying her next project: directing an episode of “Euphoria.”

The Emmy winner told Vogue Italia that she was actually supposed to helm Season 2, Episode 6, titled “A Thousand Little Trees of Blood,” for the hit HBO series. However, she didn’t have enough time to prepare as she was also acting in the episode.

“It’s funny. I was actually supposed to direct episode 6, but then I had to act in it,” Zendaya explained. “I didn’t have enough time, so unfortunately, I wasn’t able to this time around. I wanted to have enough time to do it the right way. So, next season probably.”

She certainly has had plenty of inspiration working with “Euphoria” creator Sam Levinson on pandemic feature film “Malcolm & Marie,” as well as collaborating with Denis Villeneuve for “Dune” and its sequel “Dune: Part Two.” The actress is teaming up with Luca Guadagnino for tennis drama “Challengers” alongside Josh O’Connor and Mike Faist.

And Zendaya isn’t the only “Euphoria” cast member expanding their filmmaking skill sets. Co-star Hunter Schafer co-wrote Season 2 episode titled “Part 2: Jules” or “Fuck Anyone Who’s Not a Sea Blob” along with showrunner Levinson.

“I’m still seeing a lot of cis people doing the directing and the casting and everything,” Schafer exclusively told IndieWire about penning the episode about transitioning. “I want to see trans people directing, not only because I think they can do a better job representing us…but I think there is a certain level of creativity that is inherent to transness and very special to transness that is unique, and has not received the funding nor the opportunity to be made that I think it deserves.”

Schafer now leads Neon horror film “Cuckoo” opposite Dan Stevens and Jessica Henwick, and directed by “Luz” helmer Tilman Singer. Schafer also stars in franchise prequel “The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes.”

Fellow “Euphoria” breakout Sydney Sweeney launched production company Fifty-Fifty Films in 2020 focused on bringing bestsellers to the big screen. Her first project is “The Players Table,” an adaptation of Jessica Goodman’s novel “They Wish They Were Us” for HBO. Sweeney will star in the series opposite Halsey, and is currently in the process of also writing episodes.

“I’ve always loved building my characters,” Sweeney told Variety about becoming a producer. “And I love doing more than just one thing. I’ve always wanted to try as many possibilities as I possibly could. And I realized that I could build entire worlds in movies and TV shows. And I love reading books and bringing them to life. I wanted to bring my voice to all of these stories that I saw in my brain.”

