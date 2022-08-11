×
Back to IndieWire

The 2023 Film Awards Calendar Returns to Normal — So Far

The awards timeline for 2022 - 2023 honors is back to normal, but stay tuned for updates.

16 mins ago

General view of Oscar statue at the 94th Academy Awards nominees luncheon on Monday, March 7, 2022, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Danny Moloshok/Invision/AP)

General view of Oscar statue at the 94th Academy Awards nominees luncheon on Monday, March 7, 2022, in Los Angeles

Danny Moloshok/Invision/AP

After two years of pandemic delays, the 2022 – 2023 Oscar season is coming into focus as a return to normal. This year’s Oscars will air live on ABC from the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood on Sunday, March 12, 2023, two weeks earlier than last year’s delayed Oscars (which took place March 27, 2022) and a month later than the pre-COVID 2020 ceremony (which took place on February 9, 2020).

The Academy is staying away from Super Bowl LVII on February 12, 2023, while leaving plenty of time for Oscar-show planning after the nominations announcement on January 24, 2023. New Academy CEO Bill Kramer is already getting started with early ideas for the show.

With theaters open, the Academy has returned to both the usual 12-month calendar year and six-city theater eligibility requirements. One thing we still don’t know about the upcoming awards lineup: whether January’s Golden Globes telecast will return to NBC, which canceled the 2022 awards show to give the Hollywood Foreign Press Association time to institute long overdue reforms.

Related

Related

Hoping to improve their Oscar influence this cycle are beefed-up iterations of the Gothams, the Film Independent Spirit Awards, and the Critics Choice Awards (CCA).

Here’s our (constantly updated) list of awards dates to remember:

2022

Wednesday, August 31
Venice Film Festival opens

Friday, September 2
Telluride Film Festival opens

Thursday, September 8
Toronto International Film Festival opens

Thursday, September 15
Gotham Awards submission deadline

Friday, September 16
Deadline for Critics Choice Awards Documentary submissions

Monday, September 19
Art Directors Guild submissions for Television & Feature Film open online

Monday, October 3
Documentary Feature Film Oscar submission deadline
International Feature Film Oscar submission deadline

Wednesday, October 5
BFI London Film Festival opens

Friday, October 14
Animated, Documentary, and Live Action Short Film Oscar submission deadline

Monday, October 17
CCA Documentary nominations announced

Thursday, October 20
Cinema Audio Society Awards entry submission forms available online

Thursday, October 21
Gotham Awards nominations announced

Monday, October 31
Make-up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild Awards (MUAHS) submissions open for TV & Feature Film

Tuesday, November 1
Original Score and Song Oscar submission deadline

Wednesday, November 2
AFI FEST opens

Tuesday, November 8
CCA Documentary voting begins

Sunday, November 13
7th annual Critics Choice Documentary Awards

Tuesday, November 15
Animated Feature Film and General entry Oscar categories submission deadline

Saturday, November 19
Academy Governors Awards

Monday, November 28
Gotham Awards announced

Wednesday, November 30
MUAHS submissions close 5 p.m. PT

Thursday, December 1
CAS entry submissions deadline is 5 p.m. PT

Monday, December 12
Preliminary Oscar voting begins 9 a.m. PT
Online ADG voting for Television & Feature Film Nominations begins

Friday, December 16
MUAHS nominations voting begins

Tuesday, December 20
CAS nominations ballot voting begins online

Wednesday, December 21
Oscar Shortlists announced
PGA nomination polls open

Saturday, December 31
Oscar eligibility period ends

2023

Wednesday, January 4
New York Film Critics Circle Awards Ceremony

Thursday, January 5
Palm Springs International Film Festival opens with awards gala

Friday, January 6
MUAHS nominations voting closes 5 p.m. PT

Monday, January 9
ADG nominations announced

Tuesday, January 10
Final nominees in each CAS category are announced to the media and online
National Board of Review gala

Wednesday, January 11
PGA nominations polls close
MUAHS nominations announced

Thursday, January 12
PGA Awards nominees announced
Oscar nominations voting begins 9 a.m. PT

Friday, January 13
AFI Awards

Sunday, January 15
SAG Awards announced
Critics Choice Awards ceremony

Tuesday, January 17
Oscar nominations voting ends 5 p.m. PT

Thursday, January 19
Final ADG online voting begins
Sundance Film Festival opens

Monday, January 23
Final PGA polls open
Final MUAHS online voting begins

Tuesday, January 24
Oscar Nominations Announcement

Monday, February 3
MUAHS final online voting closes 5 p.m. PT

Wednesday, February 8
Santa Barbara International Film Festival opens

Thursday, February 9
Final CAS voting begins online

Friday, February 10
Advanced Imaging Society’s Lumiere Awards

Saturday, February 11
MUAHS Awards

Monday, February 13
Oscar nominees luncheon

Friday, February 17
Final PGA polls close

Saturday, February 18
Art Directors Guild Awards

Tuesday, February 21
Final CAS voting ends online at 5 p.m. PT.

Saturday, February 25
The Annie Awards announced
The PGA Awards announced

Thursday, March 2
Oscar finals voting begins 9 a.m.

Saturday, March 4
59th Annual CAS Awards

Tuesday, March 7
Oscar final voting ends 5 p.m.

Sunday, March 12
95th Annual Academy Awards go live on ABC

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.

This Article is related to: Awards and tagged , ,


Get The Latest IndieWire Alerts And Newsletters Delivered Directly To Your Inbox
ad