A complete schedule of all the lists, essays, interviews, and guest posts we have planned for our celebration of the '90s.

Welcome to IndieWire ’90s Week, an unfettered celebration of the decade that every millennial will always think of as “10 years ago.”

This completely random celebration of the last years of the 20th century — a critical tribute to the spirit of a time that no reboot or legacy sequel could ever quite manage to capture — kicks off with our ranked mega-list of the decade’s 100 greatest films (as real ’90s kids might say, #24 will blow your mind), and follows that up with interviews with the people who made them, essays about how the impact these modern classics had on the world at large, close listens of the scores and needle-drops that still reverberate in our ears, and more.

Below, you’ll find a comprehensive schedule of the ’90s Week goodness to come, which will update with links to our stories as they go live over the course of the week. Cowabunga, dudes!

MONDAY

10 a.m. ET: The 100 Best Movies of the 1990s

Noon: “Postcards from Jurassic Park: Why the ’90s Movie Summers Will Last Forever” by David Ehrlich

3 p.m.: “‘Event Horizon’ 25 Years Later: Paul W.S. Anderson Looks Back on His Cult Hit” by Jim Hemphill

TUESDAY

10 a.m.: The 25 Best Film Scores of the ’90s

Noon: “‘Hercules’ Is the Secret Hero of Disney’s ’90s Era Renaissance” by Carlos Aguilar

3 p.m.: “Heather Matarazzo on Leaving the Dollhouse, Meeting the Devil, and Waiting for Her Second Chance” by Esther Zuckerman

WEDNESDAY

10 a.m.: The 30 Best Performances of the ’90s

Noon: “Queer ’90s: How Queer Filmmaking Reshaped the End of the Century” by Jude Dry

3 p.m.: Andrew Ahn Interviews Gregg Araki About Blowing Up the Doom Generation

4 p.m.: A Video Tribute to the 25 Best Needle Drops of the ’90s

THURSDAY

10 a.m.: A Look Back at the Decade’s Biggest Technological Advances in the Art and Science of Filmmaking

Noon: “The Rom-Com Boom of the ’90s Owed Everything to its Leading Ladies” by Kate Erbland

1pm: “Spike Lee Looks Back on ‘Malcolm X'” by Jim Hemphill

3 p.m.: A Conversation with Bill Duke About How He Expanded the Definition of Black Cinema During the 1990s by Robert Daniels

4 p.m.: The 50 Best Movie Posters of the 1990s

FRIDAY

10 a.m.: Ari Aster, John Boyega, Jena Malone, the Safdie brothers, Lulu Wang, and dozens of other film luminaries share their personal top 10 of the ’90s lists

Noon: “‘The Idiots,’ ‘The Celebration,’ and the Legacy of Dogme 95” by Eric Kohn

3 p.m.: “Chloë Sevigny on the Last Days of ’90s Nostalgia and the Start of Something Better” by Esther Zuckerman

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.