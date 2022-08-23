‘A Jazzman’s Blues’: Tyler Perry’s First Screenplay Becomes a Netflix Film — 27 Years After Writing It

Academy Award nominee Perry wrote, directed, and produced the period piece almost 30 years in the making.

With every note played, two hearts skip the same beat.

The trailer for Tyler Perry’s “A Jazzman’s Blues” sets the stage for the heart-wrenching tale of a 40-year-old forbidden romance between two star-crossed lovers, played by Joshua Boone and Solea Pfeiffer. Oscar-nominated Perry writes, directs, and produces the epic story set in the 1940s deep South.

“I wrote this 27 years ago, and I finally get to show it to the world,” Perry tweeted to share the trailer. “This is my new movie, ‘A Jazzman’s Blues.’ I can’t wait for you to see it on Netflix.”

One of the highly-anticipated fall releases this year, “A Jazzman’s Blues” premieres September 23 on the streamer after debuting at the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival.

The ensemble cast also includes Amirah Vann, Austin Scott, Milauna Jemai Jackson, Brent Antonello, Brad Benedict, Kario Marcel, Lana Young, and Ryan Eggold, featuring an original song performed by Ruth B. Songs were arranged and produced by Grammy winner and Academy Award nominee Terence Blanchard, with music by Aaron Zigman and choreography by Debbie Allen.

Perry’s Netflix deal was first cemented with 2020’s “A Fall from Grace,” notably marking Cicely Tyson’s final film role. Perry’s long-standing “Madea” franchise has also continued on the streamer, with “A Madea Homecoming” premiering earlier this year. “A Jazzman’s Blues” was written by Perry in 1995, with Lionsgate originally attached to produce the film in 2007.

“I can’t wait for all the people who turned it down to see it. It’s just going to be really, really special,” Perry told People of the first screenplay he ever wrote. “Initially, I wanted to play the lead role of Bayou, but that was 1995 — I aged out.”

At the time of penning the screenplay, Perry was based in Atlanta and “struggling to make it.” He shared, “I was hungry, sleeping on my cousin’s couch, eventually getting put out and being homeless. I was trying to get my first play off the ground, and this screenplay just poured out of me. I held onto it for all of these years.”

Perry summed up, “Everyone has their team, and these teams don’t necessarily understand the power of my audience and what I bring. This is a much broader film.”

“A Jazzman’s Blues” premieres September 23 on Netflix.

Check out the trailer below.

