Academy Board of Governors Elects Janet Yang New President

As expected, Yang becomes the first Asian-American president of the Academy.

At their Tuesday board meeting, as expected the Academy Board of Governors elected producer Janet Yang president of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. Yang begins her first term as president and her second term as a Governor-at-Large, a position for which she was nominated by the sitting Academy President David Rubin and elected by the Board of Governors.

Donna Gigliotti, Larry Karaszewski, David Linde, Isis Mussenden, and Wynn Thomas were re-elected as Board of Governor officers. It will be the first officer stint for Teri E. Dorman, 2020 Oscar show co-producer Lynette Howell Taylor, and Kim Taylor-Coleman.

Yang’s producing credits include “The Joy Luck Club,” “The People vs. Larry Flynt,” “Zero Effect,” “High Crimes,” “Dark Matter,” “Shanghai Calling” and the Oscar-nominated animated feature “Over the Moon.” She won an Emmy for the HBO film “Indictment: The McMartin Trial.” A member of the Academy’s Producers Branch since 2002, Yang most recently served on the Board as vice president and chair of the Membership Committee and prior to that, the Membership and Governance Committee. She is also co-chair of the Academy’s Asian Affinity Group, and recently attended an Academy Museum of Motion Pictures event naming a column after her.

“Janet is a tremendously dedicated and strategic leader who has an incredible record of service at the Academy,” stated Academy CEO Bill Kramer. “She has been instrumental in launching and elevating several Academy initiatives on membership recruitment, governance, and equity, diversity, and inclusion. I am thrilled that she is taking on the esteemed role of Academy President and look forward to working closely with her on our shared vision to serve our membership, celebrate the collaborative arts and sciences of motion pictures, and inspire the next generation of filmmakers.”

Yang, the first Asian-American, fourth woman, and second person of color (after Cheryl Boone Isaacs) to be Academy president, replaces outgoing president Rubin, a governor from the casting branch who served for a successful three terms, although he faced criticism along with outgoing CEO Dawn Hudson for the aftermath of the Will Smith slap of Oscar presenter Chris Rock. Smith was allowed to stay in his seat and accept the Oscar for Best Actor for “King Richard.” Yang will work closely with Kramer on planning a new and improved revamp of the Oscar show for March 12, 2023.

The Board of Governors, which numbers 54, appointed officers, listed below.

Teri E. Dorman, Vice President (chair, Membership Committee)

Donna Gigliotti, Vice President/Secretary (chair, Governance Committee)

Lynette Howell Taylor, Vice President (chair, Awards Committee)

Larry Karaszewski, Vice President (chair, History and Preservation Committee)

David Linde, Vice President/Treasurer (chair, Finance Committee)

Isis Mussenden, Vice President (chair, Museum Committee)

Kim Taylor-Coleman, Vice President (chair, Equity and Inclusion Committee)

Wynn P. Thomas, Vice President (chair, Education and Outreach Committee)

