Amanda Seyfried Regrets Uncomfortable Nude Scenes as a Teen: I ‘Wanted to Keep My Job’

The "Dropout" Emmy nominee opened up about "walking around without underwear" on set at age 19.

Amanda Seyfried is looking back on her early career with one simple question: “Are you kidding me?”

The Emmy-nominated “Dropout” star made her screen debut as a teenager in the 1999 season of “As the World Turns” before joining “All My Children” and eventually breaking out in 2004’s “Mean Girls” plus appearing in “Veronica Mars” both at age 19.

While Seyfried told Porter magazine that she came out of the pre-#MeToo era of Hollywood “pretty unscathed,” she did open up about being in at-times uncomfortable situations.

“Being 19, walking around without my underwear on – like, are you kidding me? How did I let that happen?” Seyfried explained. “Oh, I know why: I was 19 and I didn’t want to upset anybody, and I wanted to keep my job. That’s why.”

Earlier this year Seyfried told Marie Claire in a cover story that she “always felt really grossed out” by male “Mean Girls” fans quoting a joke about her character knowing the weather by touching her breasts. “I was like 18 years old,” the “Mank” actress said. “It was just gross.”

She added about child stardom today, “I think being really famous [young] must really fucking suck. It must make you feel completely unsafe in the world. I see these younger actors who think they have to have security. They think they have to have an assistant. They think their whole world has changed. It can get stressful. I’ve seen it happen to my peers.”

The “Lovelace” alum also reflected on steering clear from “unnecessary nudity or sex” onscreen “because as you get older you realize it’s not easy.” Seyfried continued, “It can be funky and uncomfortable.”

Instead, the recent, more wholesome role Seyfried found “devastating” to miss out on was portraying Glinda in Jon M. Chu’s “Wicked” musical adaptation.

“I lost out on a big role that I really wanted – [well], I thought I wanted,” Seyfried admitted to Porter about the role that eventually went to Ariana Grande. “It was devastating, and it wasn’t for any other reason than I really felt like it was right. But that doesn’t take away from my confidence at all.”

The “Les Misérables” star previously summed up, “But I think it also taught me how far I’ve come as a singer, which I really wanted to prove. Because ever since ‘Les Mis,’ I was like, I need to be better. I need to do better. So whatever comes next in terms of musicals, I’m finally prepared.”

