Anne Heche ‘Not Expected to Survive’ After Severe Brain Injury

Heche has been in a coma since August 5 and remains in "extremely critical condition."

Emmy winner Anne Heche may be entering her final days.

A rep for the actress told outlets that, following her car accident last week, she remains in critical condition.

“Unfortunately, due to her accident, Anne suffered a severe anoxic brain injury and remains in a coma, in critical condition,” the rep said in a statement. “She is not expected to survive.”

The rep continued, “It has long been her choice to donate her organs and she’s being kept on life support to determine if any are viable. We want to thank everyone for their kind wishes and prayers for Anne’s recovery and thank the dedicated staff and wonderful nurses that cared for Anne at the Grossman Burn Center at West Hills hospital.”

Heche, 53, had narcotics in her system at the time of the crash, as ABC News reported. Heche endured a “significant pulmonary injury requiring mechanical ventilation and burns that require surgical intervention” and has not regained consciousness since the accident.

The official statement from Heche’s representatives honored her film legacy, writing, “Anne had a huge heart and touched everyone she met with her generous spirit. More than her extraordinary talent, she saw spreading kindness and joy as her life’s work — especially moving the needle for acceptance of who you love. She will be remembered for her courageous honesty and dearly missed for her light.”

Heche is set to appear in the Lifetime film “Girl in Room 13,” out this fall.

“As many of you know, Anne remains in critical condition. And all of us here at Lifetime are deeply concerned for her and everyone affected,” Amy Winter, executive VP and head of programming at Lifetime, said earlier this week. “We hope that her friends and family stay strong during this difficult time. You know just as much as we do and we ask that you kindly refrain from inquiring about her health status.”

Heche will also star in horror-thriller “Full Ride” alongside Dermot Mulroney, and she shot episodes of Sam Levinson and The Weeknd’s HBO series “The Idol.”

The actress is mother to 13-year-old son Atlas with former partner James Tupper, as well as 20-year-old son Homer from her marriage to Coley Laffoon.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.