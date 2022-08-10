‘House of Hammer’ Trailer: Armie Hammer’s Haunting Family History Is Revealed

The "dark twisted secrets of the Hammer family" are untangled by Armie's aunt and survivors of his alleged abuse in the Discovery+ docuseries, streaming September 2.

After controversial allegations of cannibalism, sexual assault, and psychological and emotional abuse, Armie Hammer’s life and career was upended. While the “Social Network” star currently is believed to have relocated from Los Angeles to work in the Cayman Islands as a realtor, his story is still being told in Hollywood.

Discovery+ docuseries “House of Hammer” peels back the never-ending layers of horror behind the Hammer empire, generations before Armie came into the spotlight. “House of Hammer” premieres September 2 on Discovery+.

“The accusations of rape and abuse brought against Armie Hammer in the last few years are just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the Hammer family,” Jason Sarlanis, Discovery+ president of crime and investigative content, teased. “With ‘House of Hammer,’ we witness truly disturbing details and sinister secrets that money and power couldn’t hide forever.”

Armie’s aunt Casey Hammer and at least two of Armie’s public accusers, Courtney Vucekovich and Julia Morrison, open up to the cameras about surviving abuse at the hands of Hammer men.

“This documentary provides an important platform for the incredibly courageous women who came forward to share their stories,” Discovery+ executive Sarlanis continued. “We hope their courage inspires others to continue meaningful conversations around abuse in our society.”

Per an official synopsis, each episode of “House of Hammer” will shine a light on a depraved pattern of abuse that extends far beyond the accusations brought against the disgraced actor. Coupled with a trove of incredible archival footage, the docuseries weaves together a chilling story of the dysfunction and wickedness that grow behind decades of power and money. Personal Instagram voice memos, videos, and photos of Armie are also shared.

screenshot/Discovery+

“You don’t just wake up and become this dark controller, abuser,” one commentator says in the trailer. “This behavior is deep-rooted.”

Casey Hammer adds that the dysfunctional Hammer dynasty is like “magnifying ‘Succession’ a million times,” citing that sometimes the truth is stranger than fiction.

“If you believe about making deals with the devil, the Hammers are the top of the totem pole,” Casey explains. “I’ve let the Hammers control me my whole life. It’s time to stop. I refuse to be silenced.”

“House of Hammer” premieres September 2 on Discovery+.

Watch the trailer below.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.