‘Atlanta’ Final Season Trailer: Donald Glover’s Daring Series Comes to an Existential End

The fourth and final season will be set in the series' namesake city after a Season 3 voyage across Europe.

“Atlanta” is about to change for good.

Donald Glover confirmed that the fourth and final season of his hit FX series “Atlanta” will be set in its namesake city after a Season 3 voyage across Europe. The teaser for Season 4 hinted that Earn (Glover) finds some type of happily ever after with his on-again, off-again love interest Van (Zazie Beetz) while putting out fires from international rap star Alfred aka Paper Boi (Brian Tyree Henry) and pal Darius (LaKeith Stanfield).

“Atlanta” creator, writer, producer, director, and star Glover revealed during the 2022 TCAs that Season 4 will address the ever-looming existential question: “Do people matter?” While the upcoming season, premiering September 15, will be the most grounded of the experimental series, the arc will “explore people more than we have before.”

“Atlanta” executive producer Stephen Glover added that the “legacy” of the series will be about experimentation.

“Hopefully, it leads other people to take risks and do weird stuff,” he stated.

The final episode for the series was written in the middle, but producer Francesca Sloane encouraged creator Glover to cap off the series with it. “We have a pretty good ending,” he hinted, citing that Season 4 will have standalone episodes like Season 3. “Did we learn our lesson? No,” Glover joked.

After four long years, European-set “Atlanta” Season 3 premiered this past March. “Despite the lengthy wait between seasons, ‘Atlanta’ is tonally in line with what came before and carries itself with conviction befitting the filmmakers’ experience and acclaim,” IndieWire’s Ben Travers wrote in his review. “Episode 1 demands a few viewings. Episode 2 is mainly catch-up and table-setting, but the dry wit, playful scenes, and exquisite direction (Emmy and DGA Award nominee Hiro Murai helms the first two episodes) are all still here, all still honed.”

Emmy winner Glover told Interview Magazine, in an appropriately meta interview with himself, that while Season 3 was “really good,” the upcoming fourth and final season is “even better.”

“Me and [director] Hiro talk about it a lot,” Glover said. “I’m not saying this to be pompous. I’m saying that because we deserve it.”

Up next, Glover is co-creating and starring in the “Mr. and Mrs. Smith” spy series for Prime Video opposite “Pen15” creator Maya Erskine.

“Atlanta: The Final Season” premieres September 15 on FX and Hulu.

