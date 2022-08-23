‘Avatar’ Is Back in Theaters: See the Trailer for James Cameron’s New 4K Restoration

Cameron's revolutionary epic returns to theaters September 23 ahead of "The Way of Water" debuting December 16.

It’s the same movie you know, love, and rewatched a dozen times back in 2009.

James Cameron’s “Avatar” lands a special theatrical re-release in a new 4K high dynamic range restoration on September 23 to remind audiences of the sprawling epic ahead of its sequel, “Avatar: The Way of Water,” premiering December 16.

The Oscar-winning adventure movie became the most successful film of all time upon release. Written, directed, and produced by Academy Award winner Cameron, “Avatar” stars Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Stephen Lang, Michelle Rodriguez, and Sigourney Weaver. The film was also produced by Jon Landau, and nominated for nine Oscars including Best Picture and Best Director.

“Avatar” won three Academy Awards for Best Cinematography, Production Design, and Visual Effects.

The film, as you may remember, follows paralyzed former Marine Jake Sully (Worthington), who travels to the alien world of Pandora and becomes mobile again through transforming into an Avatar, a human hybrid with native Na’vi. Jake falls for forbidden love Neytiri (Saldana), a Na’vi woman, and instead fights to save Pandora.

The sequel, “Avatar: The Way of Water,” continues the saga of the Sully family, now with their children, as the battle for Pandora rages on. This time around, the Sully family endures danger, battles to the death, and faces tragedy throughout the film. Cameron directs the follow-up and produces again alongside Landau. “The Way of Water” also marks the franchise debuts for Edie Falco, Jemaine Clement, Michelle Yeoh, and Kate Winslet, who famously starred in Cameron’s fellow Oscar-winning history-making film “Titanic.”

Much of the sequel is set to take place in Pandora’s oceans, with Cameron having developed new technology in order to film motion capture scenes underwater, something never previously achieved. A third movie was filmed simultaneously and is slated to soar into theaters in December 2024. And as soon as those films are done with post-production, Cameron and company will start shooting “Avatar 4” and “Avatar 5” back to back.

Producer Landau explained at CinemaCon that “each story will come to its own conclusion, and each movie will deliver to audiences fulfilling emotional resolutions,” despite the multiple sequels in the works.

“Avatar” returns to theaters September 23, followed by “Avatar: The Way of Water” on December 16.

Check out the new “Avatar” trailer below, and click here for all the sequel details.

