‘Bones and All’ First Footage: Timothée Chalamet Sinks His Teeth Into a Cannibal Romance

Chalamet shared a sneak peek at the upcoming cannibal romance film in honor of director Luca Guadagnino's birthday.

“Bones and All” is ready for Venice.

Lead star Timothée Chalamet left a Twitter trail of breadcrumbs on Wednesday for the cannibal romance film ahead of a first look at the feature, revealed below. The Oscar-nominated actor tweeted a series of cryptic messages including the captions “boner bone” and “soft bones” pointing to new details about the upcoming drama directed by Luca Guadagnino. (The director also turns 51 today.) The Italian filmmaker reunites with Chalamet following the Academy Award-winning “Call Me By Your Name.”

“Bones and All” centers on a ravenous couple, played by Chalamet and Taylor Russell, as adapted from Camille DeAngelis’ novel of the same name. Mark Rylance also stars. “Suspiria” scribe David Kajganich wrote the screenplay.

The official synopsis reads: “The film is a story of first love between Maren (Russell), a young woman learning how to survive on the margins of society, and Lee (Chalamet), an intense and disenfranchised drifter, as they meet and join together for a thousand-mile odyssey which takes them through the back roads, hidden passages, and trap doors of Ronald Reagan’s America. But despite their best efforts, all roads lead back to their terrifying pasts and to a final stand which will determine whether their love can survive their otherness.”

A first look at the feature, set in the 1980s, shows a gaunt Chalamet on the road. “You don’t think I’m a bad person?” he asks his love interest.

“All I think is that I love you,” Russell replies.

Director Guadagnino previously said in a press statement that he could “think only Timothée can play this role” and his casting was due to the “serendipity” of both Chalamet and Guadagnino being based in Rome during the COVID-19 lockdowns.

“He’s fantastic, a great performer and to see him soaring the way he is doing now, I feel proud of him,” Guadagnino said. “And this character is something very new for him, both endearing and heartbreaking.”

The film will premiere at the 2022 Venice Film Festival. “Bones and All” will be released this November.

IndieWire recently interviewed Guadagnino about “Bones and All” and his other upcoming film “Challengers,” starring Zendaya and Josh O’Connor, at the Provincetown Film Festival.

Check out the first look at “Bones and All” below.

LUCA GUADAGNINO’S BONES AND ALL 🩸🩸🩸 pic.twitter.com/Q1ErygQvGF — Timothée Chalamet (@RealChalamet) August 10, 2022

