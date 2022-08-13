Boyd Holbrook Praises Early ‘Indiana Jones 5’ Footage, Promises ‘Badass’ Movie

Holbrook says the upcoming sequel maintains the most beloved stylistic elements of James Mangold's filmography while adding "this grand scale of Indiana Jones."

Next spring, 15 years after the polarizing “Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull,” Harrison Ford will once again grace movie screens in his iconic fedora. The long awaited (but still untitled) “Indiana Jones 5” has been a passion project of Ford’s for years, and many fans can’t wait to see what director James Mangold does with the iconic character. With recent films such as “Top Gun: Maverick” proving that long-dormant action franchises are still capable of delivering classic sequels, expectations for Indiana Jones’ final adventure are sky high.

In a new interview with Men’s Health, “Indiana Jones 5” star Boyd Holbrook made it clear that the excitement from fans is justified. The actor said he recently watched some footage from the film with Mangold and was thrilled with what he saw.

“I can assure you that it’s going to be badass,” Holbrook said. “I got to see like half an hour of it when I went to L.A., and I saw Jim. You know, just look at his work: ‘Ford v Ferrari,’ it’s gonna be fast, it’s gonna be badass, and it’s gonna have heart. All of his films have this emotional beat in them, but we’ve got this grand scale of Indiana Jones.”

His comment echoes similar remarks from his “Indiana Jones 5” co-star Mads Mikkelsen, who said that the movie still feels like a classic Spielberg film despite having James Mangold in the director’s chair.

“It just oozed that golden period of serials from the 1940s — and that’s in the fifth film as well,” Mikkelsen said. “They’re going heavily back to the first and second film and getting that original feel, the original Indy, something dense and epic.”

Mikkelsen also praised Harrison Ford’s physical fitness and insane work ethic on set, making it clear that the 80-year-old actor is more than capable of carrying the adventure franchise.

“I remember the first day we were shooting, it was a night shoot, then we stopped at 5 a.m. — and then [Harrison Ford] got on his mountain bike and went biking for 50 kilometers,” Mikkelsen said. “Harrison is a monster of a man, a very nice monster.”

“Indiana Jones 5” is scheduled to open in theaters on June 30, 2023.

