‘Triangle of Sadness’ Star Charlbi Dean Dead at Age 32

The South African model-actress led the Palme d’Or winner directed by Ruben Östlund.

South African model-actress Charlbi Dean died of an unexpected sudden illness at age 32.

Deadline first reported the “Triangle of Sadness” star’s passing on August 30.

In addition to starring in Ruben Östlund’s Palme d’Or-winning satire opposite Harris Dickinson and Woody Harrelson, Dean appeared in The CW series “Black Lightning” and films “Spud,” “Death Race 3: Inferno,” “Blood in the Water,” “Don’t Sleep,” and “Porthole.”

“Triangle of Sadness” is set to screen at the 2022 Toronto Film Festival and the 2022 New York Film Festival. The movie opens in theaters from Neon on October 7. Dean plays model Yaya, one of the guests aboard a yacht that leads to chaos.

She celebrated the Palme d’Or win on Instagram, writing, “Congratulations our family we did it!!! @ruben_ostlund you’re the GOAT I’m forever thankful for you for trusting me to be apart of your genius and my dear @sinaostlund Can’t believe I had the best year making this during one of the hardest times in my life. Here’s some pics of the year in Sweden and Greece during the pandemic. Forever and always our @triangleofsadness family.”

Dean was discovered at age six and signed with Alfa Model Management at age 12 before launching her acting career. Dean was engaged to male model Luke Volker. She regularly shared photos alongside friend, fellow actress, and “Blonde” star Ana de Armas.

Dean died in a New York City hospital.

IndieWire has reached out to representatives for “Triangle of Sadness” and the filmmakers for comment.

More to come…

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.