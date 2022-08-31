Ruben Östlund Remembers ‘Triangle of Sadness’ Actress Charlbi Dean: ‘A Shock and a Tragedy’

"Charlbi had a care and sensitivity that lifted her colleagues and the entire film crew," Östlund said of the late model-actress.

Director Ruben Östlund shared a tribute to late star Charlbi Dean, who led Palme d’Or winner “Triangle of Sadness.”

Dean was confirmed dead on August 30 at age 32 after an unexpected illness took her life at a New York City hospital. Östlund took to Instagram to remember the late model-actress, who is survived by her fiancé, male model Luke Volker.

“Charlbi’s sudden passing is a shock and a tragedy,” Östlund wrote. “It is an honor to have gotten to know and work with her. Charlbi had a care and sensitivity that lifted her colleagues and the entire film crew. The thought that she will not be by our side in the future makes me very sad.”

He added, “At this difficult time, my thoughts go out to her loved ones, her family, and her fiancé Luke.”

In addition to starring in Östlund’s satire opposite Harris Dickinson and Woody Harrelson, Dean appeared in The CW series “Black Lightning” and films “Spud,” “Death Race 3: Inferno,” “Blood in the Water,” “Don’t Sleep,” and “Porthole.”

Cannes winner “Triangle of Sadness” is set to screen at the 2022 Toronto Film Festival and the 2022 New York Film Festival. The movie opens in theaters from Neon on October 7. Dean plays model Yaya, one of the guests aboard a yacht that leads to chaos.

She celebrated the Palme d’Or win on Instagram earlier this year, writing, “Congratulations our family we did it!!! @ruben_ostlund you’re the GOAT I’m forever thankful for you for trusting me to be apart of your genius and my dear @sinaostlund Can’t believe I had the best year making this during one of the hardest times in my life. Here’s some pics of the year in Sweden and Greece during the pandemic. Forever and always our @triangleofsadness family.”

Dean was discovered at age six and signed with Alfa Model Management at age 12 before launching her acting career. She regularly shared photos alongside friend, fellow actress, and “Blonde” star Ana de Armas.

The official TIFF Twitter page also shared a tribute to the late actress.

“Truly saddened by the news of Charlbi Dean’s sudden passing,” the festival noted. “It has been a gift to bear witness to her incredible talent in TRIANGLE OF SADNESS among many others.”

