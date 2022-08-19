Christina Ricci Hates Her Performance in 1995’s ‘Casper’: ‘I Am Terrible in It’

"I was 13," the Emmy nominee shared. "There was a lot going on in my life."

Christina Ricci may be revisiting her role in “The Addams Family” for Netflix’s “Wednesday” series, but that’s the only kooky character from the 1990s she’s willing to look back on.

The “Yellowjackets” star revealed during the “WTF with Marc Maron” podcast that she can’t rewatch the 1995 ghost movie “Casper” because of how embarrassing she feels her performance is.

“If you actually watch ‘Casper,’ I’m terrible in it,” Ricci dished. “People get so upset when I say that. Because I’m like, ‘No, it’s a wonderful movie.’ Because it’s a childhood treasure to people. But I am terrible in it.”

Ricci was 13 years old when she played Kat in the film based on the Harvey Comics cartoon character Casper the Friendly Ghost. Ricci showed “Casper” to her eight-year-old son Freddie Heerdegen and was reminded of how cringe-inducing the role was for her at the time.

“I was 13,” the Emmy nominee shared. “There was a lot going on in my life. Everything was very difficult. I was just always annoyed, and I just don’t think I tried very hard, to tell you the truth. Embarrassingly, I have to say, I don’t think I tried as hard as maybe I should have.”

She added, “Not a lot of commitment. It took me a long time to parent myself into becoming a functional adult.”

Ricci’s “Casper” role came on the heels of her “Addams Family” arc in both the 1991 film and its 1993 sequel, “Addams Family Values.” And it turns out Ricci’s “annoyed” view of the world fit perfectly with her doom-and-gloom sarcastic character Wednesday Addams. Ricci is set to appear in the “Wednesday” series on Netflix, with Jenna Ortega in the titular role.

“Jenn is incredible,” Ricci told Variety about her co-star. “It’s such a great modern take on Wednesday. It’s so true tonally to the heart and soul of [the original], but it’s then it’s incredibly modern and it’s great. I loved working with Tim [Burton].”

Catherine Zeta-Jones and Luis Guzmán play Morticia and Gomez Addams, with Isaac Ordonez as Pugsley Addams, Victor Dorobantu as Thing, and George Burcea as Lurch, while both Ricci’s role and who is playing Uncle Fester are currently under wraps. “Wednesday” premieres this fall on Netflix.

