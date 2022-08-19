CNN Originals Hub Launches on Discovery+ with Over 800 TV Episodes

The move will give Discovery+ subscribers access to popular CNN shows like "Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown" and "The History of Comedy."

Starting today, Discovery+ subscribers will have access to many of CNN’s most popular evergreen television series, including popular food shows “Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown” and “Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy” and documentaries like “The History of Comedy” and “Diana.” The series can be found under a new CNN Originals hub on Discovery+, the latest addition to the popular documentary-heavy streaming service.

Since WarnerMedia and Discovery merged to become Warner Bros. Discovery earlier this year, CEO David Zaslav has made the consolidation of the conglomerate’s streaming services a top priority. One of his first moves was to scrap CNN+, a streaming service that the company had invested over $100 million into, just a month after it launched. CNN+ primarily focused on content made by CNN personalities that was not strictly news-related. While the service failed to find a significant subscriber base, much of the content produced for it is now being added to the new hub on Discovery+. The company also plans to combine HBO Max and Discovery+ into a single streaming service at some point in 2023. Increasing the amount of prestige content on Discovery+ in the short term may ultimately make the transition more palatable for HBO Max subscribers who are unenthused about Discovery+ content.

Zaslav has attracted controversy for his decisions to scrap many HBO original scripted movies and series, including “Batgirl,” as he prepares to combine the services into a single entity. But as Warner Bros. Discovery continues to make difficult cuts in the content department, it has always made sure to emphasize how well-positioned Discovery+ is to compete in the reality content streaming space. The move to launch the CNN Originals Hub is just the latest example of the conglomerate capitalizing on its vast reality and documentary library.

Keep reading for a complete list of the titles that Discovery+ has announced are being added to the hub, though more titles will be revealed in the coming weeks.

CNN Original Series:

“1968: The Year That Changed America”

“American Dynasties: The Kennedys”

“American Style”

“Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown” (Seasons 1-12)

“The Bush Years: Family, Duty, Power”

“Chasing Life with Dr. Sanjay Gupta”

“Christiane Amanpour: Sex and Love Around the World”

“Crimes of the Century”

“Declassified: Untold Stories of American Spies” (Seasons 1-3)

“Diana”

“Finding Jesus: Faith, Fact, Forgery” (Seasons 1-2)

“First Ladies”

“High Profits”

“The History of Comedy” (Seasons 1-2)

“History of the Sitcom”

“Jerusalem: City of Faith and Fury”

“LBJ: Triumph and Tragedy”

“Lincoln: Divided We Stand”

“Nomad with Carlton McCoy”

“Pope: The Most Powerful Man in History”

“Race for the White House” (Seasons 1-2)

“Reframed: Marilyn Monroe”

“Soundtracks: Songs that Defined History”

“Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy” (Seasons 1-2)

“The People v. The Klan”

“The Radical Story of Patty Hearst”

“The Redemption Project with Van Jones”

“The Story of Late Night”

“The Windsors: Inside the Royal Dynasty”

“This is Life with Lisa Ling” (Seasons 1-8)

“Tricky Dick”

“United Shades of America with W. Kamau Bell” (Seasons 1-6)

“The Wonder List with Bill Weir” (Seasons 1-3)

“Watergate: Blueprint for A Scandal”

HLN Original Series:

“Beyond Reasonable Doubt”

“The Dead Wives Club”

“Death Row Stories” (Seasons 1-5)

“Down the Hill: The Delphi Murders”

“Hell in the Heartland: What Happened to Ashley and Lauria?”

“How it Really Happened” (Seasons 1-6)

“The Hunt with John Walsh” (Seasons 1-5)

“The Killer Truth”

“Lies, Crimes & Video” (Seasons 1-3)

“Murder Nation: Blood on the Bayou”

“Murder Nation: Jersey Gore”

“Real Life Nightmare” (Seasons 1-3)

“Sex & Murder” (Seasons 1-3)

“Unmasking a Killer”

“Vengeance: Killer Coworkers”

“Vengeance: Killer Families”

“Vengeance: Killer Lovers”

“Vengeance: Killer Millionaires”

“Vengeance: Killer Neighbors”

“Vengeance: Killer Newlyweds”

“Very Scary People” (Seasons 1-4)

CNN Films:

“9/11”

“The End: Inside the Last Days of the Obama White House”

“The Flag, directed by Michael Tucker and Petra Epperlein”

“The Hunt for Planet B”

“The Lost Sons”

“Race for the Vaccine”

“Soul Survivor”

“We Will Rise: Michelle Obama’s Mission to Educate Girls Around the World”

CNN Special Reports:

“Assault on Democracy: The Roots of Trump’s Insurrection”

