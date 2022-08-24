‘Community’ Creator Dan Harmon on Movie Status: ‘There Is Definitely Going to Be One’

Harmon said that a big-screen followup to the beloved sitcom is currently being "pitched out in the world."

“Community” fans are closer to getting their wish for six seasons and a movie.

The NBC sitcom, which concluded in 2015, starred Joel McHale, Gillian Jacobs, Yvette Nicole Brown, Donald Glover, Jim Rash, Alison Brie, Ken Jeong, Danny Pudi, and Chevy Chase as a group of community college students and faculty members. While the show’s cult status clashed with network directions for the series, the Emmy-winning show bounced from NBC to Yahoo! Screen for its sixth and final season.

Series creator Dan Harmon confirmed to Newsweek that after years of rumors (and hopes and dreams), a “Community” movie is coming soon.

“There is an outline for it,” Harmon said. “There’s a product put together and pitched out in the world. I guess that’s how real it is. That’s probably enough that’ll make people mad when [there’s nothing] a year from now. It still doesn’t mean there’s going to be a movie tomorrow. It means there is definitely going to be one.”

Harmon also credited the resilient fans for championing “Community” after so many years. Yet there is no set date for a movie, and it could be close to a decade before it gets off the ground, despite the cast saying they are willing to reunite. Harmon warned that promises of a feature film could be viewed as “psychological torture” for die-hard “Community” lovers.

“The fan that Instagrams every day about ‘Community,’ how can you tell them, ‘Yes, it’s definitely going to happen, but it may be between one and eight years from now’ — which is how the industry works, especially when you factor in pandemics and whatnot,” Harmon warned. “It just feels like psychological torture, from a fan’s perspective, to keep looking into the backseat of a station wagon and saying, ‘Who wants McDonald’s?’ And to just keep driving down the freeway. I don’t want to be guilty of causing that sensation. It just takes so long sometimes.”

And it’s already taken over seven years: The final episode of “Community” ended with a title card reading “…and a movie.”

Actress Brie previously said that “wheels are turning” for when the movie could go into production, while co-star McHale quipped he is “setting aside all the money” necessary for a film.

“I would say it’s more likely than it was before, definitely, but it’s like building an aircraft carrier,” McHale told ComicBook.com in June 2022. “You go, ‘We’re going to do this, right? Yeah, okay, everybody’s here, we got the money.’ Now, this thing has to actually get built. There’s a lot more than just ‘Hey, let’s make a movie now, great.’ It’s a lot of moving parts. So I’m more positive than I was, definitely, but we’ll see. That’s a terrible answer, but definitely better than my answer two years ago.”

