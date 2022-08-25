‘Confess, Fletch’ Trailer: Jon Hamm and John Slattery Set a ‘Mad Men’ Reunion in Maddening Mystery

Hamm portrays investigative journalist Irwin M. Fletcher, the character originated by Chevy Chase, in the revived "Fletch" franchise.

Almost 40 years since the original “Fletch” film and Jon Hamm is now taking over as the wise-cracking investigative reporter, Irwin M. Fletcher.

Originally portrayed by Chevy Chase in “Fletch” in the ’80s, Fletcher (AKA Fletch) is now a semi-retired reporter living in Europe and writing about lifestyle, art, and travel. That is, until he is hired to find out who stole millions of dollars worth of art from a count’s Roman villa. Fletch (Hamm) travels back to Boston to research the case, only to discover a dead body in the Airbnb rental he’s staying at. Now, Fletch has to find the stolen art and clear his name for a murder charge.

Paramount Pictures’ “Confess, Fletch” premieres in theaters, on demand, and on digital September 16.

The film reunites Hamm with former “Mad Men” co-star John Slattery, who portrays Fletcher’s Boston newspaper editor. Fletch has a similar “love-hate” relationship with his editor like Chase did with Richard Libertini’s character in the original film, as director Greg Mottola (“Superbad,” “Adventureland”) revealed to Entertainment Weekly.

Hamm, who also produces the film, suggested that Mottola cast pal Slattery.

“I’d met John over the years, and I really, really enjoy him as an actor, so I loved the idea,” Mottola shared. “It was actually the first day of shooting all of their stuff, and it was a great first day because those guys have such a shorthand that they just immediately fell into a very funny, enjoyable rhythm.”

The cast also includes Kyle MacLachlan, Roy Wood Jr., Marcia Gay Harden, Lorenza Izzo, Ayden Mayeri, and Annie Mumolo. However, original lead Chase does not appear in the film.

“The reason we didn’t ask Chevy Chase to be in it is not because we don’t love the original movies, we do, but we thought this should be a new thing,” Mottola explained. “There’s a lot of things Chevy did that aren’t in the Fletch books: his style of comedy, the slapstick, and all the different names and disguises. We thought it wouldn’t be right to steal them. We reference the original, we pay homage to it, but we tried to really balance it halfway between a detective mystery and a comedy, possibly more than the original.”

The official tagline for the movie reads: “Art isn’t the only thing being framed.”

Check out the trailer below.

