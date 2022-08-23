‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ Officially Renewed for Season 12 at HBO

Jeff Garlin, Vince Vaughn, Richard Lewis, and Ted Danson will also return as series regulars alongside Larry David.

This news is pretty, pretty, pretty good: “Curb Your Enthusiasm” is back for Season 12.

HBO confirmed the renewal of Larry David’s Emmy- and Golden Globe-winning meta comedy series for a 12th season coming soon. After debuting on HBO in 2001 and completing 110 episodes to date, “Curb Your Enthusiasm” stars “Seinfeld” co-creator David as an over-the-top version of himself in a tongue-in-cheek (and merciless) depiction of his fictionalized life.

Jeff Garlin, Susie Essman, J.B. Smoove, Cheryl Hines, Richard Lewis, Vince Vaughn, and Ted Danson will also return as series regulars.

“Playing the role of Larry David has been the greatest honor of my life,” series creator and lead star David said in the announcement. “In researching this multi-faceted, multi-talented man, I discovered that there’s more to him than I ever could have imagined: He speaks six languages, brines his own pickles, and spearheads a national movement to install a bidet in every home. I’ve also been told from numerous sources that he is the most generous of lovers. I am so excited to once again transform into this force of nature.”

David joked, “I only pray that I can do him justice.”

Amy Gravitt, EVP of HBO Programming added, “Larry outdoes himself season after season and always manages to come back when the audience needs him most. We’re thrilled for him, Jeff Schaffer, and our phenomenal cast to continue making us laugh and cringe in equal measure.”

“Curb Your Enthusiasm” writer/producer/director Jeff Schaffer recently told IndieWire that every season of “Curb” feels like the “final season” of the series.

“I finally figured out why: It’s because when Larry does a season, he puts every idea that he really likes into that season. So at the end of the season, there’s this hole — there aren’t any ideas that he really likes — so how could he possibly do another season?” Schaffer shared. “He’s the only person on the planet who doesn’t think he’s going to come up with more good ideas.”

Yet, Schaffer added, “There’s an open spigot on bad behavior [on L.A.’s] west side. We’ve just got to get our cup in there.”

Season 12 is expected to start filming in late fall this year.

“We’re in the middle of it right now. I’m looking at a dry erase board,” Schaffer said of the current season. “We’re just basically sitting in a room, showing each other our awkward scars, and coming up with new stuff. [Ideas are] funny things are like cockroaches. They’re hard to kill. They stick around, and I think we’re just comedy cockroaches.”

“Curb Your Enthusiasm” is created by David, who also executive produces alongside writer, producer, and director Schaffer and co-star Garlin. Laura Streicher and Jennifer Corey serve as co-executive producers.

