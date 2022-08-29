Daniel Craig Forgot His ‘Knives Out’ Accent Before Sequel ‘Glass Onion’

Craig worked with an accent coach for months to make his Southern drawl sound as "grounded and as anchored in reality as possible."

Daniel Craig is putting his British take on a Southern accent back in “Knives Out” for the sequel.

Craig stars as Detective Benoit Blanc, a world-renowned mystery-solver who is tasked with finding a killer in “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.” Blanc (Craig) is invited to the private Greek island getaway of friend and tech billionaire Miles Bron (Edward Norton), but it soon becomes clear that all is not perfect in paradise as one guest turns up dead.

Craig, whose Kentucky accent made headlines after the first film, revealed that his take on Blanc is entirely fresh for the sequel…in part because he forgot how he sounded in the original franchise installment, which premiered in 2019.

“I went away to work with an accent coach for three or four months before we started shooting,” Craig told Empire Magazine. “I’d forgotten the accent, and I didn’t want to do a pastiche. I wanted to make it as grounded and as anchored in reality as possible.”

Craig continued, “How the fuck do we take something that caught people’s imagination and made them talk about murder mysteries, and do it again without it becoming a pastiche of itself?”

Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Dave Bautista, Ethan Hawke, Jada Pinkett Smith, Janelle Monáe, Kate Hudson, Jessica Henwick, and “Outer Banks” breakout Madelyn Cline make up the ensemble cast. The film is set to premiere at 2022 Toronto International Film Festival and stream on Netflix December 23.

The “No Time to Die” star reflected on his legacy as James Bond while leading the whodunnit Netflix franchise, helmed by Rian Johnson.

“I’ve spent the past 15 years of my life trying to do that in a franchise, so I’m not afraid of it,” Craig added. “If you’ve got the right people in the room and the right talent, then you can do it. Rian’s a genius writer and doesn’t want to repeat [himself]. Neither do we want to let people down; we want audiences to enjoy the world that we created in the first one and believe in this one.”

Writer-director Johnson previously tweeted that the “Knives Out” franchise is inspired by Agatha Christie’s novels and will have an entirely new tone per movie, not just the different tone of Craig’s accent.

“When I made ‘Knives Out,’ that’s what excited me about the prospect of making more mysteries with Daniel as Benoit Blanc – to emulate Christie and have every film be like a whole new book, with its own tone, ambition, reason for being… and (ta dah) title,” Johnson wrote. For all the details on “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery,” click here.

