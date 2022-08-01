‘Everything Everywhere’ Team Daniels and Steven Yeun Take A24 Comedy Pilot ‘Mason’ to Showtime

Yeun executive-produces the half-hour series for Showtime, created by comedian Nathan Min.

Filmmaking team Daniels are “Everywhere All at Once,” and that now includes the small screen.

Co-directors Daniel Scheinert and Daniel Kwan are set to direct and executive-produce the comedy pilot “Mason,” with A24 (the studio behind Daniels’ “Everything Everywhere All at Once”) producing and Steven Yeun executive-producing the series created by comedian Nathan Min. The comedian also stars in the pilot.

Oscar nominee Yeun most recently appeared on the big screen in Jordan Peele’s “Nope” but, along with his acting credits, has produced series including “Tuca & Bertie” and Netflix’s upcoming “Beef.”

“Mason” is billed as a surrealist comedy about a quiet man named Nathan, often misheard as “Mason,” who is seeking connection in a loud, overwhelming world. The series is based on the real-life experiences of comedian Min.

“Nathan has brought Showtime a disarmingly funny and emotional project that feels like a punch to the gut in how astutely it conveys the trials and tribulations of being a human today,” said Showtime’s original programming EVP Amy Israel in a statement. “We can’t wait to see him team up with Daniels — who have emerged as a force with their incredible, mind-bending film that revolutionized what seemed possible on the screen — as well as the immensely multi-talented Steven Yeun and our friends at A24. ‘Mason’ has every chance of emerging as a brilliant and cathartic comedy for our viewers.”

Min is a writer, cartoonist, and stand-up comedian based in New York City. He was previously supervising producer on “Ten Year Old Tom” and prior to that had worked as a co-producer “Joe Pera Talks with You.” He began his career as a sketch writer on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

Daniels wrote and directed the critically acclaimed box-office hit “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” which became the highest-grossing movie in A24 history this year. Their additional credits include the film “Swiss Army Man” and directing work on TV series like “Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens” and “On Becoming a God in Central Florida.”

Executive producer Yeun starred in and executive-produced A24’s “Minari,” earning Oscar, SAG, and Film Independent Spirit Award lead actor nominations. Yeun also is set to star in Bong Joon Ho’s upcoming sci-film film with Robert Pattinson at Warner Bros. His production company, Universal Remote, was founded in 2020 and creates film, television, documentary, and unscripted programming across all platforms. The company has a first-look television deal with Amazon. It also most recently wrapped its television project, “Beef,” starring Yeun and Ali Wong, an A24-produced series set for Netflix later this year.

Daniels also executive produce “Mason” with partner Jonathan Wang and Adam Kopp of Universal Remote, alongside Yeun.

