Danny DeVito: My Penguin Was ‘Better’ Than Colin Farrell’s in ‘The Batman’

DeVito stood by his villainous role in Tim Burton's "Batman Returns" over Farrell's take on the character for Matt Reeves' 2022 film.

Despite Colin Farrell taking over the role for Matt Reeves’ “The Batman” opposite Robert Pattinson as the Caped Crusader, DeVito revealed during a Vanity Fair lie detector test video (below) that his version is “better.” DeVito played the Penguin in Tim Burton’s “Batman Returns,” with Michael Keaton as Batman.

DeVito was shown a photo of Farrell and asked, “What about this Penguin?” by the lie detector test administrator.

“Who, Colin?” the “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” actor said. “I love Colin. He’s a terrific guy. [But] my Penguin was better.”

He added, “Was that the truth? It most certainly was, in my opinion.”

DeVito isn’t the only Burton “Batman” alum to reflect on the legacy of “Batman Returns” recently. During the film’s 30th anniversary this year, Michelle Pfeiffer admitted that playing Catwoman was “one of the hardest things” she’s done in her career and that she still has the whip from the set. Director Burton compared “Batman Returns” to the darkness of Reeves’ “The Batman.”

“It is funny to see [Matt Reeves’ ‘The Batman’] now, because all these memories come back of, ‘It’s too dark,'” Burton told Empire magazine earlier this year. “So, it makes me laugh a little bit.”

While Reeves is currently in the works on “Batman” sequel, Farrell is slated to lead a standalone HBO Max spinoff Penguin series that is “almost like a ‘Scarface’ story.” Writer-/irector Reeves will not be helming the series but is overseeing the scripts and will executive produce. Lauren LeFranc (“Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.”) will serve as writer and showrunner on the series.

But that’s not all for the Bat-universe. Burton’s Batman is even coming into the 21st century thanks to Keaton reprising the role of Batman for the upcoming DC film “The Flash.” And Val Kilmer said “yes, please” to returning to the role after “Batman Forver,” just as “Justice League” alum Ben Affleck dons the cowl once more for “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.”

Could we see a DeVito-Farrell Penguin swim-off at some point? Let’s check back with that lie detector test later…

