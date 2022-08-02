Dev Patel Broke Up a Knife Fight Outside a Convenience Store in Australia

Patel's reps said he "acted on his natural instinct to try and de-escalate the situation" in South Australia's capital city Adelaide.

Dev Patel emerged as a knight in shining armor during a knife fight outside a convenience store on Monday night in South Australia.

The “Green Knight” star and Oscar nominee intervened after witnessing a fight during which a woman stabbed a man in the chest. Patel’s representatives confirmed to IndieWire that, as first reported by 7News Australia, that the incident took place in Adelaide, Australia and added that there were ultimately “no heroes” in the situation.

“Dev acted on his natural instinct to try and de-escalate the situation and break up the fight,” Patel’s representatives said. “The group was thankfully successful in doing so, and they remained on site to ensure that the police and eventually the ambulance arrived.”

The man who was injured in the attack was brought to a hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries. The woman was arrested and charged with aggravated assault causing harm and has been denied bail.

“This specific incident highlights a larger systemic issue of marginalized members of society not being treated with the dignity and respect they deserve,” Patel’s reps continued. “The hope is that the same level of media attention this story is receiving (solely because Dev, as a famous person, was involved) can be a catalyst for lawmakers to be compassionate in determining long-term solutions to help not only the individuals who were involved but the community at large.”

Patel is currently in post-production on his feature film directorial debut “Monkey Man” about a newly-released ex-con in India who struggles to adapt to the outside world. Patel also co-wrote the script and stars in the film, alongside Sharlto Copley and Sobhita Dhulipala. Patel additionally is linked to Wes Anderson’s adaptation of Roald Dahl novel “The Wonderful World of Henry Sugar,” with Benedict Cumberbatch, Rupert Friend, Ben Kingsley, Richard Ayoade, and Ralph Fiennes leading the Netflix film.

Patel, Oscar-nominated in 2017 for the film “Lion,” most recently starred in David Lowery’s arthouse Arthurian epic “The Green Knight,” which was released by A24 in the summer of 2021. He previously starred in the Amazon Prime Video series “Modern Love” as well as “The Personal History of David Copperfield.”

