‘Do Revenge’ Trailer: Maya Hawke Is Back in School with ‘Heathers’-Esque Queer Psychopathic Comedy

Channeling Glenn Close in "Fatal Attraction," Camila Mendes and Hawke co-star in a deliciously twisted Netflix film, out September 16.

Don’t mess with Maya.

Maya Hawke leads Netflix dark comedy “Do Revenge” alongside Camila Mendes, about popular high schooler Drea (Mendes) who seeks retaliation against her ex-boyfriend (Austin Abrams of “Euphoria” fame) after a very public sexting scandal. Enter: Eleanor, played by Hawke, who also has a score to settle involving a rumor she tried to “hold down” another classmate and kiss her.

“I know what it’s like to get fucked over by someone you thought you could trust,” Hawke says in the candy-colored trailer reminiscent of “Thoroughbreds.”

She adds of her target, “I want to burn her to the ground.”

Co-written and directed by Jennifer Kaytin Robinson (“Sweet/Vicious,” “Someone Great,” “Thor: Love and Thunder”), “Do Revenge” is billed as a “subverted Hitchcockian dark comedy featuring the scariest protagonists of all: teenage girls.” The film premieres September 16 on Netflix.

Drea and Eleanor channel their “Glenn-ergy” circa Glenn Close’s character in “Fatal Attraction” and set out to hold their peers accountable, one by one. “Heathers,” much?

That all starts with a covert operation hinging on Eleanor’s makeover, with Drea saying her “new vibe is high-status c*nt.”

“Do Revenge” also stars Sophie Turner, Rish Shah, Talia Ryder, Jonathan Daviss, Maia Reficco, Paris Berelc, and Alisha Boe.

Writer-director Robinson told Elle that the cast consists of the “young Hollywood Avengers,” dubbed “The Revengers” on set due to their respective statuses as “teen royalty” being viral TV stars. Robinson also moved the production to Atlanta to be tailored around Hawke’s “Stranger Things” schedule, and re-wrote the script with co-writer Celeste Ballard for the film to be set in Miami.

“It had to be Maya,” Robinson said. “They were so perfect that we legit moved the production, because if we waited for Maya after ‘Stranger Things,’ we would’ve lost Cami [Mendes]. And if we had Cami in L.A., we wouldn’t have Maya. I was like, ‘Nope, it has to be both of them.’ So we moved the whole movie six weeks before production.”

Hawke most recently starred in “Mainstream” as well as the music video for her single “Thérèse,” directed by “Vox Lux” filmmaker Brady Corbet. Up next, Hawke also stars in Wes Anderson’s “Asteroid City” and Bradley Cooper’s musical biopic “Maestro,” plus action-thriller “The Kill Room” alongside her mother Uma Thurman and Samuel L. Jackson.

Co-star and “Riverdale” actress Mendes meanwhile leads upcoming film “Música,” written and directed by Rudy Manusco, and stars in “American Sole” opposite Bad Bunny and O’Shea Jackson Jr.

“Do Revenge” premieres September 16 on Netflix.

Check out the trailer below.

