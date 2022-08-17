Donald Glover: Celebrity Children Face ‘Pressure’ to Break Out of ‘Legacy Bubble’ in Hollywood

The "Atlanta" creator addressed the need creators like Zoë Kravitz and Malia Obama face to professionally prove themselves after being raised in the limelight.

Donald Glover spoke out on the difference between artists and entertainers…and the children of both.

During an interview with The Wall Street Journal Magazine, the “Atlanta” creator applauded Zoë Kravitz for her directorial debut with “Pussy Island,” which she also co-wrote.

“I know she feels the pressure,” Glover said of Kravitz’s need to be viewed as more than “the daughter of,” citing her parents Lenny Kravitz and Lisa Bonet’s respective fame. “There’s always a pressure that’s like, ‘I actually have to do something that’s good, because otherwise people will say it’s not because of me being creative.'”

The “Mr. and Mrs. Smith” showrunner continued, “A lot of artists think they’re artists but they’re actually entertainers. She’s actually somebody who is like, ‘No, I know when someone’s lying to me. I know when I actually look good. I know when my stuff is actually good.’ I think she’s honed that. And that’s hard to do when you’re insulated in this legacy bubble, or people just think you’re a pretty face.”

Per WSJ, Glover also likened Kravitz’s career drive to former First Daughter Malia Obama, who is a writer on Glover’s upcoming Amazon Prime Video series “Hive.”

Glover added that Kravitz’s “Pussy Island” script, which she rewrote multiple times in the wake of the #MeToo movement, is a “dangerous” story to tell. “It feels really dangerous for a woman to make this story about power,” Glover said.

Psychological thriller “Pussy Island” centers on cocktail waitress Frida (Naomi Ackie) being invited to a private island owned by tech mogul Slater King (Channing Tatum). Once Frida finds herself in Slater’s inner circle, though, she learns the remote property has a sinister secret.

Kravitz addressed her “fear of judgment” over her debut as a director.

“The truth is, with almost everything I do, if I can get it to the point where I truly think it’s good, then I can kind of let things drop away where I’m not so concerned about what other people think,” Kravitz said. “I was reminded that I’m an artist. Being an artist is not about everybody loving you or everyone thinking you’re hot. It’s about expressing something that will hopefully spark a conversation or inspire people or make them feel seen. I think I’m in a place right now where I don’t want to express myself through a caption or a tweet. I want to express myself through art.”

Recently, Gwyneth Paltrow, who is the daughter of Tony winner Blythe Danner and late director-producer Bruce Paltrow, addressed what Gen Z is calling the “nepotism babies” of Hollywood.

“I mean, look, I think it’s fair because as the child of somebody, you get access that other people don’t have, so the playing field is not level in that way,” Paltrow admitted during Hailey Bieber’s “Who’s In My Bathroom?” YouTube series. “However, I really do feel that once your foot is in the door which you unfairly got in, then you have to work almost twice as hard and be twice as good.”

The Academy Award winner continued, “People are ready to pull you down and say you don’t belong there and you’re only there because of your dad or your mom or whatever the case may be.”

