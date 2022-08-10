Sam Levinson Won’t ‘Drag’ ‘Euphoria’ on Like ‘Lost,’ Breakout Star Angus Cloud Says

Any plot details for Season 3 are under wraps even for the cast, but Cloud assures the HBO series won't outstay its welcome.

Angus Cloud is riding high when it comes to the viral success of “Euphoria.”

The hit series has shattered records on Twitter and made HBO viewership history — and that’s just after two seasons. Yet Cloud assures that creator Sam Levinson won’t let the show flame out much like other beloved series.

“I’m just excited to see what Sam comes up with,” Cloud told Variety about the show’s future. “He not going to drag it on like ‘Lost.'” (That ABC show went on for 121 episodes across six seasons, arriving at a conclusion that infamously left many fans feeling sour.)

While Cloud and his fellow castmates Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney, Jacob Elordi, and Hunter Schafer have yet to see a script or production timeline for Season 3, it’s clear that HBO will continue to back Levinson’s vision for the series. Zendaya even shared that she will make her directing debut with a Season 3 episode. Meanwhile, Levinson also is co-creating the music industry thriller “The Idol” with The Weeknd.

“Euphoria” was at the center of a previous The Daily Beast exposé over allegedly troubling working environments. Cloud confirmed to Variety that a day on set can run “anywhere from 10 to 16 hours.”

HBO previously released a statement assuring “the well-being of cast and crew on our productions is always a top priority” when it comes to “Euphoria.” HBO also stated that “Euphoria” was produced in “full compliance with all safety guidelines and guild protocols.”

Levinson told IndieWire circa the premiere of “Euphoria” that the series is meant to shed a light on the intensity within a completely “different” Gen Z.

“It’s a fucking totally different world. There is no compass. There is no road map,” Levinson said. “There is no one who can provide any advice that is actually that applicable. When 60 to 70 percent of all interpersonal conversations and relationships exist through text messaging or social media, it’s hard to get advice from a parent who didn’t grow up in that world. I think that’s part of why, when you look at young people, anxiety rates are higher [and] depression is higher. There’s no one to talk to about it, and at the same time, the internet inherently is so fucking explicit you can’t really put it on TV or in film.”

Levinson added, “That’s what kind of excited me about HBO. They might actually let me get away with this. They might let me portray it in a way that feels honest.”

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.