Everything Coming to Disney+ in September 2022

For fans ready to venture to a galaxy far, far away there's new spin-off series "Andor," and Halloween comes early with the premiere of "Hocus Pocus 2."

September is quite the month over at Disney+. The Disney streaming giant is the perfect place to spend the early months of back-to-school season, with something for the entire family. If you’re a Marvel fan, no doubt you’ll continue to watch the adventures of Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) in “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.” For fans of “Rogue One,” ready to venture to a galaxy far, far away, there’s new spin-off series “Andor.” Then Halloween comes early with the premiere of the long-awaited sequel, “Hocus Pocus 2,” starring Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy, and Sarah Jessica Parker.

With plenty more on the docket, we here at IndieWire are laying out everything coming to Disney+ this month. But among the many titles (and after plenty of hit-and-miss Disney+ franchise extensions), “Star Wars” still looms large. Originally announced at the D23 fan convention back in 2019, audiences will finally get to see Diego Luna reprise his role of Cassian Andor from “Star Wars: Rogue One” with “Andor.” The series will be divided into two parts. During a recent TCA panel on the series, showrunner Tony Gilroy said “Andor: Part 1” will detail one year in the life of the rebel leader. “Part 2” will divide up the remaining four years before Cassian meets his “Rogue One” rebel squad, with different directors helming three episodes at a time that cover a different year in Andor’s life. He also confirmed that the series finale “will walk you right into ‘Rogue One.’”

The first three episodes of “Andor” will premiere Wednesday, September 21, with episodes to drop weekly thereafter. Season 1 will run 12 total episodes.

Here is everything else you can watch on Disney+ in September.

September 1

“She-Hulk: Attorney at Law” Episode 3

September 2

“Al Davis vs. the NFL”

“Dickie V”

“Elway to Marino”

“Nature Boy”

“Run Ricky Run”

“Small Potatoes: Who Killed the USFL?”

“The Band That Wouldn’t Die”

“The Two Bills”

“Year of the Scab”

“Siempre Fui Yo, Detras de la historia”

September 7

“Edge of the Unknown With Jimmy Chin” Season 1

“Europe From Above” Season 3-4

“Prime Survivor: Mighty Mekong” Season 1

“Puppy Dog Pals” Season 5

“High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” Season 3, Episode 7

September 8

“Frozen” Sing-Along

“Frozen 2” Sing-Along

“Mickey Mouse Funhouse” Season 1

“Thor: Love and Thunder”

“Cars on the Road” Premiere

“Dancing With the Stars: The Pros’ Most Memorable Dances”

“Epic Adventures With Bertie Gregory” Season 1 Premiere

“Growing Up” Premiere

“Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of ‘Thor: Love and Thunder'”

“Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi’s Return”

“Pinocchio” (2022)

“Remembering”

“Tierra Incognita”

“Welcome to the Club”

“She-Hulk: Attorney at Law” Episode 4

September 9

“United Sharks of America”

September 14

“First Alaskans” Season 1

“In the Womb: Animal Babies” Season 1

“Short Circuit” Season 2, Episode 6

“High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” Season 3, Episode 8

September 15

“She-Hulk: Attorney at Law” Episode 5

September 16

“Coco” Sing-Along

“The Art of Racing in the Rain”

“Mija”

September 19

“Dancing With the Stars” Season Premiere

September 21

“Firebuds” Season 1

“Wicked Tuna: Outer Banks” Season 8

“Andor” Series Premiere

“Super/Natural”

September 22

“She-Hulk: Attorney at Law” Episode 6

September 23

“Saving Giraffes: The Long Journey Home”

“Spies in Disguise”

“The Call of the Wild”

September 26

“Dancing With the Stars” Season 31, Episode 2

September 28

“Life Below Zero: Northern Territories” Season 2

“Minnie’s Bow-Toons: Party Palace Pals” Season 2

“The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers” Season 2 Premiere

“Andor” Episode 4

September 29

“She-Hulk: Attorney at Law” Episode 7

September 30

“Hocus Pocus 25th Anniversary Halloween Bash”

“Under Wraps 2”

“Hocus Pocus 2”

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.