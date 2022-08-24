Everything Coming to Hulu in September 2022

A solid mix of original content includes the new show "Reboot," from "Modern Family" creator Steven Levitan.

September is a strong month for the Disney-owned streaming service Hulu. A solid mix of original content is marked with the return of a sitcom impresario in “Modern Family” creator Steven Levitan and his new show “Reboot.” On top of that, there’s a bevy of new films being added to the service, including Ridley Scott’s “The Last Duel” that should fill the time with kids returning to school. We’re breaking down all the new shows and movies you’ll be able to watch in September on Hulu.

The main one is the aforementioned “Reboot,” created by Steven Levitan. The show follows a showrunner (played by “Crazy Ex Girlfriend’s” Rachel Bloom) who pitches a reboot of the 2000s-era sitcom “Step Right Up.” Unfortunately, her plans for the reboot are fraught with issues, including an acrimonious lead couple (Judy Greer and Keegan-Michael Key) and another with legal issues (Johnny Knoxville).

The trailer for the series looks like a fun mash-up of 2000s-era nostalgia—no doubt there will be some sly digs at Levitan’s “Modern Family”—as well as some commentary on why shows like this have changed in the last 20 years. “WandaVision” did a pretty solid retread of “Modern Family’s” style and half the fun of “Reboot” will no doubt be glimpses at the original series. The cast alone makes this worthy of a watch. Who doesn’t want to see Judy Greer in sitcom mom mode? The first three episodes will drop on September 20, going weekly from there.

Related 'Only Murders' Killer Kept Secret from All -- Including Selena Gomez

'Reboot' Trailer: Johnny Knoxville and Keegan-Michael Key Revive a Fictional Family Sitcom Related Emmy Predictions: Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series -- 'Ted Lasso' Leads This Match

International Gay Cinema: 33 LGBTQ Movies to See from Around the World

Here’s what other television is premiering in September on Hulu.

September 1

“The Mighty Ones” Season 3

“Bloods” Season 2B

September 2

“Cuttpulli”

September 7

“Grid” Season 1

“Tell Me Lies” Season 1

September 8

“The Zone: Survival Mission” Season 1

“Wedding Season” Season 1

September 12

“Monarch” Series Premiere

September 14

“The Handmaid’s Tale” Season 5 Premiere

“The Come Up” Series Premiere

“The Last Duel”

September 16

“Atlanta” Season 4 Premiere

September 19

“Best in Dough” Series Premiere

September 20

“Reboot” Series Premiere

September 22

“The Kardashians” Season 2 Premiere

“Abbott Elementary” Season 2 Premiere

September 23

“Norman Lear: 100 Years of Music and Laughter”

September 26

“Chefs vs. Wild” Series Premiere

“Celebrity Jeopardy!” Series Premiere

“A Chiara”

September 27

“Reasonable Doubt” Series Premiere

September 28

“The D’Amelio Show” Series Premiere

“The Rookie: Feds” Series Premiere

September 30

“Ramy” Season 3 Premiere

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.