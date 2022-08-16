Ezra Miller Seeking Treatment for ‘Complex Mental Health Issues,’ Apologizes for ‘Past Behavior’

The "Flash" star issued a late-breaking statement Monday night promising to do the "necessary work" to get "healthy" amid myriad allegations and arrests.

Ezra Miller issued an apology late Monday evening addressing their behavior that resulted in multiple arrests and a felony charge.

Miller, who uses they/them pronouns and identifies as non-binary, is set to lead DC franchise tentpole “The Flash” with a June 23, 2023 release date. Rumors have swirled as to whether Miller would be recast or the film shelved amid the many abuse allegations against Miller.

“Having recently gone through a time of intense crisis, I now understand that I am suffering complex mental health issues and have begun ongoing treatment,” Miller said in a statement, as reported by Variety. “I want to apologize to everyone that I have alarmed and upset with my past behavior. I am committed to doing the necessary work to get back to a healthy, safe and productive stage in my life.”

Miller was recently accused of grooming multiple underage individuals. On June 16, a temporary harassment prevention order against Miller was granted after a woman alleged the actor was inappropriate with her non-binary 12-year-old child, as The Daily Beast reported.

Earlier this summer, the parents of now-18-year-old environmental activist Tokata Iron Eyes requested a court-issued protective order against Miller, stating in court documents that the actor met Tokata six years ago when they were 12 and Miller was 23. The statements alleged Miller used “violence, intimidation, threat of violence, fear, paranoia, delusions, and drugs to hold sway over a young adolescent Tokata” as well as “cult-like behavior” and grooming the tween. The parents also accused Miller of influencing Tokata’s decision to come out as non-binary transgender.

Miller seemingly responded to the claims, posting on their since-deleted Instagram page with various memes. One read, “You cannot touch me, I am in another universe.” Another captioned, “I am shielded from negative people & their ill intent. My spirit, mind, body, soul + success are not altered by anyone’s envy. I am protected from all negative [energy] people attempt to throw at me. Subconsciously & consciously. I clear any & all hidden peers who are hidden enemies.”

“The Perks of Being a Wallflower” alum has also been arrested numerous times in Hawaii on assault charges after attacking karaoke bar patrons and breaking into a hotel room.

Warner Bros. appears to be moving ahead with the release of “The Flash,” as Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav during a recent earnings call referred to the movie as “one of the great DC films coming up.”

