Ezra Miller Charged with Felony Burglary After Stealing Alcohol from Vermont Home

The incident took place on May 1, with Vermont police finally able to locate the publicly unraveling actor this past Sunday, August 7.

Ezra Miller has been charged with felony burglary into an unoccupied dwelling in Stamford, Vermont. The charge was issued following review of a May 2022 incident in which Shaftsbury police say Miller stole several bottles of alcohol while the owners were away. The news was first reported by News 10 ABC in Bennington County.

Per the report, just before 6 p.m. on Sunday, May 1, a burglary was reported taking place at a residence on Country Road in Stamford, Vermont. “After reviewing surveillance videos and interviewing witnesses, they said they had probable cause to charge Miller, 29, of Stamford,” News 10 ABC reported.

Police at last found Miller this past Sunday night, August 7, at 11:30 p.m. and issued a citation ordering Miller to appear at the Bennington Criminal Division of Vermont Superior Court on September 26, where they will be arraigned. (TMZ has more on the arrest here.)

The incident marks Miller’s third brush with law enforcement in 2022 following two arrests in Hawaii earlier this year — first for disorderly conduct and harassment at a karaoke bar, and then for second-degree assault during a later incident. Miller has also been accused of grooming underage individuals and was, in 2020, seen choking a woman on video in Iceland.

It was also reported back in June 2022 that Miller was housing a woman and her three children on an unlicensed cannabis farm in Vermont amid unsafe conditions including firearms on the property. Recently, more details emerged about Ezra Miller’s relationship with 18-year-old Tokata Iron Eyes, whose parents have accused Miller of facilitating an inappropriate relationship marred by drugs and physical and verbal abuse, all of which Tokata has denied.

Speculations abound whether Warner Bros. Discovery and DC will seek to recast or recalibrate Ezra Miller’s role in the upcoming “The Flash,” out for release next June. But during Warner Bros. Discovery’s second-quarter earnings call last week, CEO David Zaslav named “The Flash” as “among the great DC films coming up.”

