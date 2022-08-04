Ezra Miller Accused of More Harassment, Grooming: ‘I Was Misled by an Extremely Manipulative Actor’

A new report also sheds more light on their relationship with Tokata Iron Eyes and Miller's erratic behavior in Iceland, where they were filmed choking a fan.

New details have emerged about actor Ezra Miller’s erratic behavior across Iceland and Hawaii dating back to 2020 as well as the actor’s relationship with 18-year-old Tokata Iron Eyes, whose parents have accused the actor of abuse and grooming. Insider spoke with Tokata’s parents, Miller’s longtime music collaborator Oliver Ignatius, a woman in Iceland alleging they had a verbally abusive sexual relationship, and a mother accusing Miller of trying to groom her 11-year-old child.

It was last reported that Miller was hiding out on a farm in Vermont with a mother and her three children, stocked with firearms and marijuana, after being arrested twice in Hawaii.

As previously reported, Miller met Tokata Iron Eyes during the Dakota Pipeline protests when she was 12 years old, and her parents have accused Miller of facilitating an inappropriate relationship marred by drugs and physical and verbal abuse, all of which Tokata has denied.

Ignatius said he observed inappropriate relations between Miller and Tokata Iron Eyes in March in Hawaii, circa the time of Miller’s two arrests (first in March, then April) on the island for disorderly conduct and harassment.

Ignatius told Insider that Miller confiscated Tokata’s phone and at one point screamed in her face for wearing makeup. Ignatius recalled Miller saying, “‘What the fuck are you doing? Putting on this fucking clown paint?'” Tokata Iron Eyes said that Ignatius was taking the exchange out of context.

“I think the fact that a catty comment made by a queer person about makeup being considered abuse is actually quite homophobic rhetoric,” she said.

Ignatius said that he saw Miller at one point “sloppily” kissing Tokata Iron Eyes, which she also denies. He said that Miller’s persistent verbally abusive treatment of Tokata Iron Eyes was the last straw for their musical collaboration and friendship. “I was misled by an extremely manipulative actor,” he said.

Several women who met Miller during their two-month stint in Iceland in the spring of 2020 (when the filmed choking incident took place) also spoke out on their relationships with the actor, during which Miller was running a “cult”-like Airbnb rental out of Reykjavík, as sources allege.

“Nobody ever was kind of allowed to disagree with them,” one young woman said. “Their reality painted everybody else’s reality. There was no room for anybody else’s opinion or feelings.”

Per the report, “One woman who visited the house for a day in March 2020 recalled several mattresses spread out on the floor and compared the house to a ‘commune.’ She was struck by how enamored guests seemed to be of Miller, hanging on their every word and seeming unfazed by Miller’s mood swings. ‘I felt like everyone was hypnotized,’ she said,” then alleging various emotional outbursts from Miller.

A 23-year-old woman who visited the location said she saw Miller become rageful when friends tried to pick a song to play over the sound system. She alleged that Miller would often go from “being a friendly host to this really angry person.”

In April 2020, Miller rented out parts of Iceland’s Hótel Laugarbakki, where the actor took a young woman grappling with addiction at the time under their wing. “After that, Ezra basically said: ‘My room is your room. This is now where you’re going to stay.’ And I was like, ‘Cool.'”

Their relationship over the next six days was marked by abuse, the woman alleged. “At one moment they would look me in the eye and be like, ‘I love you,’ and be this really nice, beautiful person,” she said. And in the next moment, she continued, they would “tell me that I was fucking disgusting.”

“There was a lot of psychological abuse,” said the woman, adding that Miller would scream at her over things like saying the wrong word in Spanish or her knowledge of yoga. “Ezra was like, ‘You don’t know anything about yoga!'” she recalled. “This hostile demon just took over.”

The woman also said that Miller became fixated on her “breeding capabilities,” per the report, and would talk to her womb and tell her that she needed to leave her life behind for a better future. She remembered thinking this was her ticket to Hollywood.

“Ezra was super manipulative. They kind of had us all under their finger,” she said. “They were able to twist and pull everything that I thought I knew about the world.”

“It was only six days, but it honestly felt way, way longer,” she said. “I remember feeling, like, ‘Wow, I don’t know how I’m going to recover from this.'”

Finally, a mother whom Miller met in Massachusetts this February (following an incident in which Miller and friends allegedly phoned Tokata Iron Eyes’ parents to inform them of her LSD overdose) also spoke anonymously with Insider about what she perceived to be their attempt to groom her 11-year-old child.

Per the report, “She said Miller complimented the child’s style and maturity level and asked whether they were interested in starting a clothing line together. Miller also offered to pay for the child to attend design school.”

“I want to invest in your future. I want to make you somebody,” the now-12-year-old said Miller told them. They added they were “really uncomfortable ’cause I’m somebody who doesn’t like talking to new people” but that Miller was “pushing and pushing me to talk.”

The report details other bizarre allegations from the mother and the child, including Miller’s invitation for the mother to drink his blood, and Miller showing up at their apartment in June “dressed in a cowboy hat and boots asking to buy horses for the 12-year-old.” It was after that point that the mother decided to contact Tokata Iron Eyes’ parents, whom TMZ reported were seeking a protective order.

The ongoing case against Miller filed by Tokata Iron Eyes’ parents has been closed to the public and the actor has not been able to be reached by tribal court as of June. Miller was ordered to appear in court on July 12.

