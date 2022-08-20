Gary Busey Charged with Criminal Sexual Contact After New Jersey Convention

The 78-year-old actor was also charged with one disorderly conduct count of harassment.

Gary Busey is the subject of four charges in Cherry Hill, New Jersey, following his trip to attend a horror convention in the town last weekend (via Variety). In a press release on Saturday, the Cherry Hill Police Department revealed that Busey has been charged with two counts of criminal sexual contact in the fourth degree, one count of attempting criminal sexual contact in the fourth degree and one disorderly conduct count of harassment.

Cherry Hill police officers responded to a report of sexual misconduct at the DoubleTree hotel during the weekend. After a preliminary investigation of the accusations, the 78-year-old actor was charged. Information about the specific incidents that occurred are currently limited, though The Cherry Hill Police Department says that the investigation into Busey’s behavior is ongoing. The department has declined to offer more information at this time. It is not currently known if Busey remains in New Jersey or has returned to his home in Malibu.

Busey was in town to attend Monster-Mania, a semi-annual horror convention that held its 50th edition on August 12-14 in Cherry Hill. The actor has been a regular at Monster-Mania events in the past, frequently taking pictures with fans and signing memorabilia related to his roles in horror films such as “Piranha 3DD” and the “Sharknado” movies. At this year’s event, he shared billing with other actors including Ralph Macchio, Tom Skerritt and Veronica Cartwright.

Busey has maintained a lower public profile in recent years, though he has attracted controversy for his support of former President Donald Trump (Busey famously appeared on “The Celebrity Apprentice” with him). The Oscar nominee was most recently seen in the film “Reggie: A Depression Comedy” and currently has two films in pre-production: “Rabere” and “Not a Merry Christmas.”

IndieWire has reached out to Busey’s representatives for comment.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.