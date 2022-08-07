Giancarlo Esposito Reveals Marvel Meeting, Wants to Play Professor X

The actor decided to "put it out into the universe" that he wants to take over Patrick Stewart's iconic role.

With “Better Call Saul” firmly in the homestretch of its final season, many fans have wondered what their favorite cast members will do next. “Breaking Bad” turned Bryan Cranston into one of Hollywood’s most popular actors, and many hope Bob Odenkirk, Rhea Seehorn, and Giancarlo Esposito will take similar paths.

Over the weekend, Esposito shed some light on what he hopes will be his next role when he addressed fans at the TJH Superhero Car Show & Comic Con in San Antonio. In a clip that has gone viral on TikTok, the actor praised the Marvel Cinematic Universe and spoke about his desire to appear in it. He also revealed that he has met with executives at the company to discuss potential roles, though nothing is official yet.

“I have not worked for Marvel yet. I’ve been in a room with them and talked to them,” Esposito said. “And to answer your question I think what they do is on the lines of that mythological journey that Joe Campbell talked about, who happened to be a friend of George Lucas, that George Lucas put into his stories. It is our dream and intention to save the world, our environment.”

After praising the stories that Marvel movies tell, Esposito addressed speculation about potential roles he could play.

“There’s been talk of Magneto, there’s been talk of Dr. Freeze, there has been talk of Doctor Doom,” he said. “There is Professor X.”

While the actor is open to playing many characters in the MCU, he made it very clear that his first choice is to play Professor X, the character recently vacated by Sir Patrick Stewart.

“I’m gonna go for something that is a little bit different,” he said. “I’m gonna go put it out into the universe that it is Professor X.”

This isn’t the only time Esposito has been open about his future ambitions. He previously spoke about his desire to continue playing Gus Fring in another spin-off after “Better Call Saul” ends.

“I do think there’s more life in Gus,” he said. “Maybe not this year, maybe not next year. But there’s something that we all are intrigued by and we want to find out about. Even me.”

He added that his idea would focus less on Gus’ drug empire and more on his personal life, making him a more fleshed out character.

“In ‘Breaking Bad,’ I wanted Gus to have a family… I wanted people to know that Gus has a family,” he said. “That’s in my mind — you never saw that, you don’t know that. But he really was a wonderful family man… hiding in plain sight.”

