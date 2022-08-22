‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’ First Look: Netflix Reveals Images, Plot Details, Streaming Date

One of the fall's most anticipated movies just got a little less mysterious, with the "Knives Out" followup officially streaming on Netflix December 23.

One of the most anticipated movies of the fall season, Rian Johnson’s pseudo-sequel “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery,” has also been one of its biggest question marks. The highly anticipated (and expensive for Netflix) film, which sees Daniel Craig’s Benoit Blanc tackling another mystery with an entirely new cast of suspects, is gearing up for an ambitious fall festival run.

At last, Netflix has given fans their best look yet at the upcoming whodunit. The streaming service revealed a series of first-look images showing the star-studded cast in Greece. According to Netflix, the film centers on a tech billionaire Miles Bron (Edward Norton), who “invites some of his nearest and dearest for a getaway on his private Greek island, it soon becomes clear that all is not perfect in paradise. And when someone turns up dead, well, who better than Blanc to peel back the layers of intrigue?”

A new interview shared by the streamer with Rian Johnson shed some light on how he plans to top the original “Knives Out,” which was a massive hit in 2019.

“You try and invite people that you like,” Johnson said of the casting, which he compared to throwing a dinner party. “But the reality is you never know. At the end of the day, just trying to get the best actors in each part, the actors that are most right for each individual part. So, you also just throw the dice and hold your breath. Luckily, we got a great group that really meshed.”

Johnson also said that this time around, the film will dig deeper into the psychology of Benoit Blanc. “You definitely get to know him a little bit better,” he said “In the first one, because of the way it was structured, Marta, Ana de Armas’ character, was very much the protagonist. In a big way, Blanc was the threat. He was almost the antagonist in terms of just the story structure, because you were worried, even as they got closer, that he was going to catch her and he was going to have to turn her over at the end. So Blanc was always outside of the sphere of our protagonist and was a little bit more of an enigma in the first movie. Whereas, in this one, Blanc gets an invitation to come to this murder mystery on this island. We’re very much meeting these people and getting into this world through his eyes.”

Perhaps most importantly for fans, Netflix finally revealed a release date. “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” will begin streaming on Netflix on December 23, with a limited theatrical release to be announced later this year.

“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” is written and directed by Rian Johnson. The film stars Daniel Craig, Ethan Hawke, Jennifer Henwick, Kathryn Hahn, Dave Bautista, Edward Norton, Kate Hudson, Leslie Odom Jr., Madelyn Clyne, and Janelle Monae.

