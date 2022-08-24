Glen Powell Says He’s Just as ‘Confused’ as Fans Are About Those ‘X-Men’ Casting Rumors

The "Top Gun: Maverick" star shut down fan-casting rumors that he will be playing Cyclops in an upcoming "X-Men" project.

Glen Powell says he won’t be flying high with the “X-Men” anytime soon.

The “Top Gun: Maverick” breakout star recently shut down rumors that he would be playing Cyclops in an upcoming Marvel installment for the mutant franchise.

“Before Comic-Con, everybody was like, ‘Dude, are you Cyclops?’ No, I’m not,” Powell told Variety. “Nobody has called me. I don’t even have one contact info for Marvel, so I have no idea what people are talking about.”

Powell later tweeted to clarify his comments, writing, “I sound angry and confused, but I promise it’s just confused.”

And it seems a “Top Gun” spin-off featuring co-star Miles Teller is “more likely” anyways, as Powell previously quipped.

“Miles and I always send each other screenshots of random people who hope that Rooster and Hangman end up together,” the actor explained. “It’s, like, ‘The Notebook’ but with Rooster and Hangman.”

Much like the actual “Notebook” star Ryan Gosling, Powell has no knowledge of any Marvel projects he’s attached to, despite fan-casting. Earlier this summer, Gosling denied being linked to play MCU superhero Nova, also known as Richard Rider in the comics.

Related 'She-Hulk' Star Tatiana Maslany Calls Out 'Weird' Body Standards for Female Marvel Superheroes

Owen Wilson Says He's Been Scolded 'Multiple Times' by Marvel for 'Loki' Spoilers Related 2022 Emmy Predictions: Who Will Win at the Primetime Emmy Awards?

Emmy Predictions: Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie -- Bartlett Time

“I don’t know anything about Nova, if that’s what you’re going to ask me,” Gosling told MTV News’ Josh Horowitz when asked how many comic book hero roles he’s turned down over the years.

He continued, “It doesn’t matter. I wasn’t right for it. But I would love to do it. It’s just, what’s the one? I was waiting for the Captain Canada call.”

As for Gosling joining the MCU anytime soon, the “Happy Sad Confused” podcast host Horowitz tweeted that Gosling later clarified that he would want to play Ghost Rider at some point. “Ryan and I chatted about the Nova rumors yesterday which he said aren’t true,” Horowitz wrote. “BUT this morning Ryan reached out to me to say there is one superhero he wants to play…GHOST RIDER.”

To note, Gosling’s real-life partner Eva Mendes starred in the two “Ghost Rider” films opposite Nicholas Cage, who portrayed the titular cursed antihero.

The new crop of A-listers dipping into the MCU family include Oscar winners Charlize Theron, Russell Crowe, Christian Bale, and Emmy winner Brett Goldstein, plus a yet-to-be-announced lineup for the “Fantastic Four” cast, with John Krasinski having portrayed Reed Richards aka Mr. Fantastic in “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.”

I sound angry and confused, but I promise it’s just confused. https://t.co/82j6doZcHa — Glen Powell (@glenpowell) August 23, 2022

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.