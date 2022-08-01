Gotham Week Market Slate Includes New Projects From ‘Sorry to Bother You,’ ‘Pose,’ and ‘Dopesick’ Producers

Exclusive: The annual event, known for launching Oscar-winning films, is finally back in-person at the Brooklyn Navy Yard in September.

The Gotham Film & Media Institute on Monday has selected the films and series for its Project Market, a slate which IndieWire can exclusively reveal. Taking place during September’s Gotham Week at the Brooklyn Navy Yard, the annual sales and development forum connects creators to distributors, financiers, and other industry decision-makers. It offers a look ahead at what could become the next buzzy films; “Moonlight” and “American Factory” are recent Oscar winners that were launched at past Project Market events.

This year’s lineup includes 65 fiction features and series, 60 nonfiction features and series, and 17 audio projects in various stages of development or production, including new projects from the producers of “Dopesick,” “Pose,” and “Sorry to Bother You.” For the first time since the pandemic, the annual event will include both in-person and virtual participation. In-person meetings run September 17-23, while virtual meetings will be held September 22-23.

“Being able to connect with industry for meetings helps move a lot of filmmakers’ careers forward. What’s also so great about Gotham Week and bringing all these creators together in one place — especially this year going back in person — is the fact that they’re able to meet the peers that they’ll move along within the industry [and] meet potential future collaborators,” Gotham Deputy Director Kia Brooks told IndieWire.

Brooks said this year’s projects are varied, but some common themes include immigration and women’s/LGBTQ issues. “We’ve been very intentional about insuring the creators come from a diverse array of backgrounds, which is really evident in the fact that a lot of these projects are personal stories, but are still universal themes that people can really attach to,” she said.

The event is part of Gotham Week, which this year will include the annual conference exploring the art and business of film and media — plus the inaugural Gotham Week Expo, which will showcase thought leadership in media and highlight the work of The Gotham’s Expanding Communities, Owning It, and Gotham EDU programs. Past Gotham Weeks have seen industry attendees make early connections with the creators of recent and upcoming releases, including “Aftershock,” “Beba,” “Nanny,” “Resurrection,” “Ascension,” and “Free Chol Soo Lee.”

Below, find a list of 2022 Project Market Highlights, with some of the key directors, producers, and executive producers involved. The complete slate is available on The Gotham’s website.

U.S. Fiction Features

“Cross Pollination,” Joseph Sackett (“Homebody”)

“Hawaiian Vacation,” Dyana Winkler (“United Skates”)

“No Love Lost,” Diana Peralta (“De Lo Mio”).

“The Accompanist,” Kara Durrett (“Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul.”) and Jonathan Duffy and Kelly Willams (“Sorry to Bother You”)

“Dìdi” (弟弟), Carlos López Estrada and Kelly Marie Tran (“Summertime”)

“Fierce Attachments,” Amy Lo (“Nancy”)

“forward,” Gabrielle Nadig (“Little Woods”)

“Wishes Sink in Man Made Lakes,” Madeleine Askwith (“The Mountains Are a Dream That Call to Me.”)

International Features

“Three Black Nights,” Théo Court (“White on White”)

“Independence,” Moshe Rosenthal (“Karaoke”)

Project from Luca Borghese (“Monsters and Men”)

Project from Clément Miserez (“The Deep House”)

Project from Anand Ramayya and Kelly Balon (“Donkeyhead”)

Project from Tim White (“I Am Mother”)

Narrative Series

“Dancing on the Volcano,” Jessica Mecklenburg (“Dopesick”)

“Femme Queen Chronicles,” Janet Mock (“Pose”)

“Youth,” Andrew Coles (“Queen & Slim”)

“The Cut,” Brian Coffey (“Starred Up”)

“Wiring Utopia,” Angus Lamont (“‘71”), Joseph Knight and Jay van Hoy (“The Witch,” “Uncle Frank”)

Documentary Features

“Life After,” Reid Davenport (“I Didn’t See You There”)

“Thoughts & Prayers,” Jessica Dimmock and Zackary Canepari (“Flint Town”)

“A Body to Live In,” Angelo Madsen Minax (“North by Current”)

“Give It a Shot,” Vaishali Sinha (“Ask the Sexpert”)

“The Librarians,” Kim A. Snyder (“Newtown,” “Us Kids”)

“We Are Pat,” Caryn Capotosto (“Won’t You Be My Neighbor”), Lauren Greenfield (“Generation Wealth”), and Ro Haber (“Ink”)

“Standing Above the Clouds and Life After,” Jess Devaney (“Pray Away”) and Jalena Keane-Lee (“Standing Above the Clouds”)

“Black Snow,” Kirstine Barfod (“The Cave”) and Alina Simone

“Meanwhile,” Erika Dilday (“In Transit,” “After Sherman”) and Catherine Gund (“Aggie”)

Audio Series and Originals

“Hope In Margot,” Onyx Èspri and Martina Abrahamas Ilunga (“You Had Me At Black”)

“The Life and Times of a Chosen One,” Christopher Dole (“Arden,” “Human Resources,” and “My Big Score”)

“Gray City,” Winnie and Alex Kemp (“The Imperfection,” “Batman Unburied”)

