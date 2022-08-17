‘The Greatest Beer Run Ever’: Zac Efron Enters the Vietnam War with a Six-Pack in True Story

Russell Crowe and Bill Murray also star in the Apple Original film, directed by Peter Farrelly.

Zac Efron is determined to bring his six-pack (of beer) to the frontlines of the Vietnam War.

The first trailer for the Apple Original Film “The Greatest Beer Run Ever” gives a glimpse at Efron as Chickie Donohue, a real-life hero who traveled to Vietnam during the war to bring soldiers their favorite American beer.

Per an official synopsis, however, what started as a well-meaning journey quickly turns into the adventure of a lifetime as Chickie confronts the reality of this controversial war and his reunions with his childhood buddies thrust him into the complexities and responsibilities of adulthood. The film is based on the 2020 book “The Greatest Beer Run Ever: A Memoir of Friendship, Loyalty and War” by Joanna Molloy and John “Chickie” Donohue.

Peter Farrelly (“Green Book”) directs the film and adapted the screenplay along with Brian Currie and Pete Jones.

Russell Crowe, Jake Picking, Will Ropp, Archie Renaux, Kyle Allen, Ruby Ashbourne Serkis, and Bill Murray also star in the film, premiering in select theaters and globally on AppleTV+ on September 30.

“When I met with Zac, what struck me was he was at a very interesting place in his career,” writer/director Farrelly told People. “He said, ‘I really want to do something different.’ And what he does here, in my eyes, is that.”

Farrell continued, “What I love about this is there’s been Vietnam movies, but there’s never been one told from [this] point of view, and that’s what’s interesting. He’s looking at it from where America looked at it, not where the soldiers looked at it. They were in the throes of it, but we were on the outside looking in, and this is a guy who thought he knew what was going on from what he saw on the news. But he went over there and found out it was quite different.”

“The Greatest Beer Run Ever” is produced by David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Don Granger on behalf of Skydance, with Andrew Muscato and Jake Myers.

“The Greatest Beer Run Ever” will world-premiere at TIFF before arriving in select theaters and globally on AppleTV+ on September 30.

