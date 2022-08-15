‘Cabinet of Curiosities’ Teaser: Jennifer Kent and Panos Cosmatos Spin Sinister Yarns for Guillermo del Toro

Ana Lily Amirpour and Catherine Hardwicke are also among the directors behind the anthology horror series, debuting October 25 on Netflix.

Guillermo del Toro’s twisted fairytales come to life just in time for Halloween season.

The Oscar winner’s highly-anticipated horror anthology series “Cabinet of Curiosities” debuts October 25 with a four-day, double-episode event on Netflix. Co-showrunner, creator, and executive producer Del Toro curates eight stories of unprecedented terror expected to upend the genre itself.

Filmmakers onboard the horror omnibus project include genre favorites like Jennifer Kent (“The Babadook”), Panos Cosmatos (“Mandy”), Ana Lily Amirpour (“A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night”), Catherine Hardwicke (“Twilight”), and Vincenzo Natali (“Splice”).

Per Netflix, the series ranges from the “macabre to magical, gothic to grotesque or classically creepy” across the “sinister” anthology which includes two original stories by del Toro. Co-showrunner J. Miles Dale (“The Shape of Water”) also executive produces the series, as well as Gary Ungar. Regina Corrado serves as co-executive producer

“With ‘Cabinet of Curiosities,’ we set out to showcase the realities existing outside of our normal world: the anomalies and curiosities,” del Toro, who acts as the host of the series, explained. “We hand-picked and curated a group of stories and storytellers to deliver these tales, whether they come from outer space, supernatural lore, or simply within our minds. Just in time for Halloween, each of these eight tales is a fantastical peek inside the cabinet of delights existing underneath the reality we live in.”

See below for each episode’s director and cast.

“Dreams in the Witch House”

Rupert Grint, Ismael Cruz Cordova, DJ Qualls, Nia Vardalos, and Tenika Davis star in an episode written by Mika Watkins (“Origin”; “Black Mirror”) based on a short story by H.P. Lovecraft, and directed by Catherine Hardwicke (“Thirteen”; “Lords of Dogtown”; “Twilight”)

“Graveyard Rats”

David Hewlett stars in an episode written, based on a short story by Henry Kuttner, and directed by Vincenzo Natali (“In The Tall Grass”; “Splice”; “Hannibal”)

“Lot 36”

Tim Blake Nelson, Elpidia Carrillo, Demetrius Grosse, and Sebastian Roché, star in an episode written by Regina Corrado (“Deadwood”; “The Strain”) based on an original story by Guillermo del Toro; and directed by Guillermo Navarro (“Godfather of Harlem”; “Narcos”)

“Pickman’s Model”

Ben Barnes, Crispin Glover, and Oriana Leman star in an episode written by Lee Patterson (“The Colony”) based on a short story by H.P. Lovecraft and directed by Keith Thomas (“Firestarter”)

“The Autopsy”

Academy Award winner F. Murray Abraham, Glynn Turman, and Luke Roberts will appear in an episode written by David S. Goyer (“The Sandman”; “The Dark Knight”) based on a short story by Michael Shea, and directed by David Prior (“The Empty Man”)

“The Murmuring”

Essie Davis, Andrew Lincoln, and Hannah Galway star in an episode written, based on an original story by Guillermo del Toro, and directed by Jennifer Kent (“The Babadook”)

“The Outside”

Kate Micucci and Martin Starr lead an episode written by Haley Z. Boston (“Brand New Cherry Flavor”), based on a short story by comic book author Emily Carroll, and directed by Ana Lily Amirpour (“A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night”)

“The Viewing”

Peter Weller, Eric André, Sofia Boutella, Charlyne Yi, Steve Agee, Michael Therrialt, and Saad Siddiqui star in an episode directed by Panos Cosmatos (“Mandy”), who also writes, along with Aaron Stewart-Ahn.

The “Cabinet” of Dr. del Toro awaits.

“Cabinet of Curiosities” premieres October 25 on Netflix.

Check out the trailer below.

