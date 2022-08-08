Harry Styles and ‘My Policeman’ Cast Line Up TIFF Tribute Award for Performance

Emma Corrin, Gina McKee, Linus Roache, David Dawson, Rupert Everett, and Styles comprise the first-ever ensemble to receive the award.

The Toronto International Film Festival has announced that the ensemble cast of “My Policeman” — comprised of Harry Styles, Emma Corrin, Gina McKee, Linus Roache, David Dawson, and Rupert Everett — will be honored with the TIFF Tribute Award for Performance.

Now in their fourth year, the TIFF Tribute Awards will return to an in-person gala fundraiser during the 47th edition of the Toronto International Film Festival on Sunday, September 11 at Fairmont Royal York Hotel.

As previously announced, My Policeman by director Michael Grandage will have its world premiere at this year’s festival. The TIFF Tribute Award for Performance is presented by Polestar.

“When your film shifts through time and across fluid boundaries of love and desire, you need a cast that can embody those nuances in every gesture,” said Bailey. “Harry Styles, Emma Corrin and David Dawson deliver beautiful, mirrored performances with Linus Roache, Gina McKee and Rupert Everett.”

Adapted for the screen by Oscar-nominated screenwriter Ron Nyswaner from Bethan Roberts’ award-winning novel of the same name, Prime Video’s “My Policeman” follows three young people — policeman Tom (Styles), teacher Marion (Corrin), and museum curator Patrick (Dawson) — as they embark on an emotional journey in 1950s Britain. Flashing forward to the 1990s, Tom (Roache), Marion (McKee), and Patrick (Everett) are still reeling with longing and regret, but now they have one last chance to repair the damage of the past.

For the first time ever, the TIFF Tribute Award for Performance will be celebrating an ensemble cast in the now gender-neutral acting category. This is the first of two performance awards to be announced. Past recipients include Jessica Chastain and Benedict Cumberbatch in 2021; Kate Winslet and Sir Anthony Hopkins in 2020; and Meryl Streep and Joaquin Phoenix in 2019.

The TIFF Tribute Awards have served as an awards-season bellwether, with past honorees Jessica Chastain, Roger Deakins, Sir Anthony Hopkins, Joaquin Phoenix, Taika Waititi, and Chloé Zhao going on to win awards on the international stage, including at the Oscars.

The Awards event also serves as TIFF’s largest annual fundraiser to support TIFF’s Every Story fund, which promotes diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging in film and TIFF’s core mission to transform the way people see the world through film.

