The Clintons Sit Down with Kim Kardashian and Megan Thee Stallion in ‘Gutsy’ Trailer — Watch

Hillary talks policy reform with Kim and paints with Megan in the eight-part Apple TV+ docuseries debuting September 9.

Hillary Rodham Clinton and daughter Chelsea Clinton are interviewing women they admire.

The former First Lady, Senator, and Secretary of State leads “Gutsy,” an eight-part AppleTV+ docuseries based on the Clintons’ New York Times bestselling book “The Book of Gutsy Women: Favorite Stories of Courage and Resilience.” The series premieres September 9.

Throughout “Gutsy,” the Clintons’ personal heroes ranging from Kim Kardashian, Mariska Hargitay, Megan Thee Stallion, Amy Schumer, and Gloria Steinem are interviewed, plus fellow mother-daughter duo Goldie Hawn and Kate Hudson. Female artists, activists, community leaders, and everyday heroes are also included, with Glennon Doyle, Dr. Jane Goodall, Amber Ruffin, Wanda Sykes, Symone (aka Reggie Gavin), Abby Wambach, and Natalie Wynn (aka ContraPoints) also appearing as guests.

“Being in front of the camera in this series was kind of a leap of faith for me,” Hillary Clinton told Entertainment Weekly about the series. “It was outside my comfort zone. But doing it with Chelsea was both a great way to come together around stuff we have talked about since she was a little girl. I wasn’t alone, she wasn’t alone. We were in it together.”

Related 'Bad Sisters' Review: Sharon Horgan's Murder Mystery Is a Sharp Family Story Spread a Little Thin

'Sidney' Trailer: Sidney Poitier's Legacy Defined in Documentary Produced by Oprah Related Guillermo del Toro's Favorite Movies: 35 Films the Director Wants You to See

Emmy Predictions: Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie -- Paulson Locks In

Hillary Clinton continued, “We didn’t want them to feel like, heaven forbid, there was some sort of an expectation or order or script. We wanted literally to have just a conversation like if we were in our kitchen or sitting at a picnic table, whatever it might be. In each case, we felt like we were really getting to know that person. And we were trying to make that person really feel that she was the most important person. Chelsea and I were here to really showcase them.”

The series is executive produced by showrunner Anna Chai (“Anthony Bourdain’s The Layover”), with the Clintons also executive producing. “Gutsy” is produced for Apple by HiddenLight Productions in association with Left/Right LLC, with Johnny Webb, Siobhan Sinnerton, Roma Khanna, Ken Druckerman, and Banks Tarver serving as executive producers.

Producers are Kevin Vargas and Claire Featherstone, with consulting producers Huma Abedin and Bari Lurie.

The series is directed by showrunner Chai, “Ted Lasso” helmer MJ Delaney, Oscar-winning documentarian Cynthia Wade, Amber Fares, Sally Freeman, Yu Gu, Joie Jacoby, and Arlene Nelson.

“Gutsy” premieres September 9.

Check out the trailer below.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.