Phoebe Bridgers and Helena Howard Join Jane Schoenbrun’s ‘I Saw the TV Glow’ at A24

Justice Smith, Brigette Lundy-Paine, and Fred Durst also star in Schoenbrun's follow-up to "We're All Going to the World's Fair."

Phoebe Bridgers is officially set to make her big screen debut.

The singer-songwriter is among the ensemble of “We’re All Going to the World’s Fair” director Jane Schoenbrun’s next film, “I Saw the TV Glow,” produced by A24 and Emma Sone’s Fruit Tree. Justice Smith (“The Get Down,” “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom”), Brigette Lundy-Paine (“Atypical”), Helena Howard (“The Wilds,” “Madeline’s Madeline”), indie rock artist Lindsey Jordan (“Snail Mail”), Limp Bizkit musician and director Fred Durst, Danielle Deadwyler (“Station Eleven”), and Haley Dahl’s Sloppy Jane featuring Bridgers round out the cast.

“I Saw the TV Glow” is written and directed by Schoenbrun, whose “World’s Fair” was an indie sensation this year after playing Sundance in 2021. The new film follows two teenage outcasts, played by Smith and Lundy-Paine, who bond over their shared love of a scary television show, but the boundary between TV and reality begins to blur after it is mysteriously canceled.

“Big news!! Behold the cast of I SAW THE TV GLOW, which if I might humbly brag is the coolest, wildest (and queerest) cast anyone has assembled in a minute,” Schoenbrun tweeted. “I cannot wait for everyone to see the incredible work we all made together!!”

Oscar nominee Stone, Dave McCary, and Ali Herting will produce through Fruit Tree alongside Sarah Winshall with Smudge Films and Sam Intili. “I Saw the TV Glow” marks the continued collaboration between Fruit Tree and A24. Other projects from the partnership include Jesse Eisenberg’s directorial debut feature “When You Finish Saving the World” starring Julianne Moore and Finn Wolfhard, and the upcoming television adaptation of Stacy Willingham’s debut thriller “A Flicker in the Dark.”

Writer-director Schoenbrun’s feature film debut “We’re All Going to the World’s Fair” debuted at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival. The filmmaker recently spoke with IndieWire about how the path to filmmaking was directly linked to coming out as trans.

“I kept finding that every screenplay I wrote was about trans shit,” Schoenbrun told IndieWire’s Jude Dry. “This was before I knew I was trans, which is ridiculous. The warning signs that the universe sends you are so loud, or that your subconscious sends you.”

With “We’re All Going to the World’s Fair” debuting in theaters over a year after its Sundance premiere, Schoenbrun added, “I remember sitting there and feeling such a distance from the person who made it, not in terms of ‘Oh, who the hell did this?’ But I’ve changed so much already since I’ve made this, in this really intense and surreal way. Anyone who makes a film would look back a year later and feel a little bit different, but it’s very much compounded by transition and how getting to be comfortable in your own identity and skin, how radically and quickly that can shift your emotional perspective on the world.”

Big news!! Behold the cast of I SAW THE TV GLOW, which if I might humbly brag is the coolest, wildest (and queerest) cast anyone has assembled in a minute. I cannot wait for everyone to see the incredible work we all made together!! https://t.co/g5PVmQ8BU4 pic.twitter.com/EKsixbUBI9 — Jane Schoenbrun (@janeschoenbrun) August 24, 2022

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.