Jason Momoa Regrets How ‘Conan the Barbarian’ Turned Into a ‘Big Pile of Sh*t’: It ‘Really Sucked’

Momoa said the remake was one of his best experiences — until it was "taken over" to become a critically panned bomb in 2011.

Jason Momoa isn’t holding back while barreling into the “Conan the Barbarian” criticisms.

Over a decade since the reboot film premiered in 2011, Momoa admitted that the movie “really sucked” during an interview with GQ.

“I’ve been a part of a lot of things that really sucked, and movies where it’s out of your hands,” Momoa dished. “‘Conan [the Barbarian’] was one of them. It’s one of the best experiences I had and it [was] taken over and turned into a big pile of shit.”

Momoa starred as the title character first brought to the big screen in Robert E. Howard’s 1982 film with Arnold Schwarzenegger. To prepare for the role, Momoa underwent an intensive six-week training program at a stunt and martial arts academy before even officially signing on for the film. “Bullet Train” director David Leitch and “John Wick” helmer Chad Stahelski helped Momoa gain over 10 pounds of muscle to become Conan. The film was directed by Marcus Nispel and also starred Rose McGowan, Ron Perlman, and Stephen Lang.

Yet “Conan the Barbarian” massively underperformed and was critically panned, eventually only grossing $68 million at the worldwide box office on an estimated production budget of $90 million.

“It’s been hard because people always think I’m just this dude who plays [macho characters],” Momoa continued, citing that “Conan” came out during his “Game of Thrones” fame. “But I want to be moved, I want something new. Things are changing, and even the villain roles I’m playing now are eccentric.”

Momoa stars in the upcoming “Fast X,” the 10th “Fast and Furious” film. He also leads the “Aquaman” DC franchise, with sequel film “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom” set for a March 17, 2023 release.

“These superhero movies dominate our market, which I have my own thoughts on because I love cinema, but we try to put out a positive message and go on an adventure,” Momoa explained. “‘Aquaman’ is the most made-fun-of superhero in the world. But it’s amazing to be able to bring awareness of what is happening to our planet. It’s not some story that’s been told over and over, [it’s a] movie about what’s happening right now but in a fantasy world.”

The “Aquaman” sequel has also been rife with production issues, ranging from fan petitions to remove Amber Heard from the film to unexpected reshoots with Ben Affleck reprising his role of Batman. Meanwhile, “The Flash” tentpole multiverse film is muddled with lead star and fellow “Justice League” member Ezra Miller’s multiple arrests and abuse allegations.

